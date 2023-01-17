Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
7 Dividend Growth Stocks For January 2023
These are the highest-quality dividend growth stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of stocks with dividend increase streaks of five or more years.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Fear Abates as Bitcoin Enters New Level of Support
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin(BTC) and most other major cryptos have been soaring, but the upswing may only be part of the reason for investors to be optimistic. Several key trading trends are pointing upward for the first...
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Buy the Dip in Procter & Gamble Stock? First Check the Chart.
P&G shares initially fell after the consumer-products stalwart reported earnings. Now the bulls are trying to bid it higher. Here's how to trade it now.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Down 45% and 82% Poised to Rebound in 2023
"The best bargains are always found in frightening environments." Bear markets can be terrifying. Watching helplessly as your life savings disappear is enough to scare even seasoned investors. But the best investors, such as Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks, know that market downturns can create spectacular opportunities to profit.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Realty Income: "The Monthly Dividend Company" And Its 4.7% Yield Still Look Strong
Realty Income Corporation (O) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, established in 1969. The company's business strategy is centered on buying and owning commercial properties rented to creditworthy tenants for an extended period under a triple-net arrangement. The Realty Income portfolio includes...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Time to Buy?
IBKR - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Ramaco Resources (METC) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Zacks.com
AMN vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
AMN - Free Report) and Doximity (. DOCS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Advice for Long-Term Stock Investors
(1:00) - Winning The Lottery and Creating A Winning Portfolio. (13:30) - Creating A Strong Long Term Investment Account. (25:45) - Episode Roundup: BAC, MSFT, CVX, MRK, MARA. Welcome to Episode #344 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined...
Zacks.com
Why Ashland (ASH) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ASH - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This chemical company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 2.78%.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)?
IYG - Free Report) was launched on 06/12/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
