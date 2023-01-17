TSA confiscated record number of guns from air travelers in 2022

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated more than 6,542 firearms from airport passengers in 2022 – the highest number recorded since the agency's inception. Of those guns taken at airport security checkpoints, 88% were loaded, the agency announced Tuesday.

The confiscations by TSA mark a nearly 10% increase over the 5,972 firearms seized in 2021, which was also a record.

The agency announced in December that it was raising the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation from $13,910 to $14,950.

These were the airports with the largest number of guns confiscated last year.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 448 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 385 George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston: 298 Nashville International Airport: 213 Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix: 196 Orlando International Airport: 162 Denver International Airport: 156 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 150 Fort Lauderdale Airport 134 Tampa International Airport: 131

According to TSA policy, individuals toting either loaded firearms — or unloaded firearms with accessible ammunition — may face fines starting at $3,000, plus a criminal referral to law enforcement. Those with "aggravating circumstances," including a history of carrying loaded weapons into security checkpoints, could be forced to shell out the maximum fine.

TSA will grant civil penalty action only after completing an investigation. If passengers violate state laws, TSA refers cases to local authorities.

TSA is also revoking PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for any passenger caught with a firearm, and it routinely conducts "enhanced screening" for those passengers to ensure no other threats are present.

Passengers who wish to transport firearms are instructed to follow proper packing guidance for firearms in checked baggage, and declare them to their airline at check-in.

"I am incredibly proud of our dedicated TSA employees who perform the critical task of securing our nation's transportation systems each day," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "We had a very successful year that ended with the enactment of the FY 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which included funding to bring TSA employee compensation to a level commensurate with other federal employees, in addition to funding to expand collective bargaining rights for our non-supervisory screening workforce."

Travel volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the TSA. Officers screened 736 million passengers, an average of over 2 million passengers per day.