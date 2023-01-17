ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Trio wanted for a theft at Publix in Marco Island

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNtZX_0kHjVUKe00

The Marco Island Police Department is looking for a trio suspected of a theft in the parking lot of a Publix on Marco Island.

On Jan. 11th, 2023 officials say the victim was placing groceries in the back seat of her car when she was approached by an unknown male described as Hispanic and wearing a covid mask.

The man reportedly distracted the victim while a second male approached the vehicle and opened the door and stole the victim's wallet. A third suspect described as a Hispanic female, wearing a covid mask appeared to act as a lookout in the parking lot.

The three suspects walked away and the victim remained unaware of the crime until she returned home.

Two out of the three suspects were captured on video in the store before the theft.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Marco Island Police Department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples man arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Naples man was caught on Jan. 20 with eight checks stolen from Collier County mailboxes. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made a traffic stop on Garibaldi Rodriguez-Bryan, 31, at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Parkway in Naples. When deputies checked...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning

A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County man caught on camera after punching puppy in head

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. – A Chokoloskee man was arrested for multiple counts of animal cruelty after beating and punching two dogs. In 2021, convicted felon Joshua David Lewis, 37, threw Cocoa, a senior Maltese sick with cancer, outside in the heat after defecating in the house. Lewis went to retrieve the dog, but it tried to bite him, so he left Cocoa out in the Florida sun.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man charged with murder for 2015 death of Lehigh Acres grandfather

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man, already in prison for murder, has been indicted for first degree murder and armed burglary stemming from a fatal assault in 2015. State Attorney Amira Fox and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a joint news conference on Thursday, where they revealed that Christopher Eddy Perez was being charged for the death of Hemchand Bhagwandin.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming soon in North Naples

Many new restaurants are nearly ready to open in North Naples and more are still coming this year. A few places are checking off last-minute items before they launch, although they are opening later than initially anticipated. The new Shea’s Lansdowne Street plans to open within the next month in the former space of Newk’s Eatery at 6340 Naples Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy