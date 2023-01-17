ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored to receive a large camera upgrade, creaseless foldable display

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaHps_0kHjVIzA00

What you need to know

  • A rumor about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 says the device could utilize a "waterdrop" hinge to reduce its thickness and bring about a creaseless display.
  • This new hinge design would incorporate a more flat fold when the two screen halves meet, doing away with the slight gap featured on the Z Fold 4.
  • Another rumor states the Z Fold 5 may receive a 108MP main camera, 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens.

Samsung's next iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 may benefit from improvements its users have been vocal about.

According to the Korean news website Naver , the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may take advantage of a "waterdrop" shaped hinge for its display (via SamMobile ). Furthermore, it's stated that Samsung named this new hinge design "dumbbell" internally. The benefit of this new design, which has already been featured on the likes of the Motorola Razr foldables and other devices, is that the two halves of the screen will lay against one another when folded.

Without the slight gap that most people have noticed, the display on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 may keep a more flawless look without the unfortunate crease. The Z Fold 4 and previous iterations of the foldable had a "U-shape" design to its hinge; this is what caused a gap when it was folded and also brought about the annoying crease.

This also makes the phone's display much more durable as you fold and unfold it throughout its lifespan.

Additionally, Samsung Display apparently showed off a prototype device using this waterdrop hinge at CES 2023 alongside the current Z Fold 4. It's evident in the comparison how this new hinge design can drastically reduce the thickness of the device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxXDL_0kHjVIzA00

(Image credit: Naver)

It also looks like Samsung may keep its IPX8 water-resistant rating on the new Z Fold device, making it more attractive to potential consumers.

The rumor mill doesn't stop there, as the Vietnamese news website The Pixel reported a rumor about the Z Fold 5's potential camera upgrade (via SamMobile ). Apparently, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will jump from the current 50MP on the 2022 release to a 108MP main camera.

It's then speculated the foldable may also feature a 64MP 2x optical zoom telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. This potential camera upgrade may need to be taken with a generous pinch of salt. Samsung has already upgraded the camera strength of the Z Fold 4, and as SamMobile mentions, the Korean OEM doesn't exactly make considerable changes like this two years in a row. However, if Samsung does, it's unlikely many would complain.

Lastly, it's been floated that this next iteration of the foldable device may feature an in-body slot for the S Pen. Rumor has it that Samsung may look into bringing a slightly flatter design to the S Pen for the Z Fold 5 in an attempt to potentially keep the design as thin as the comparison photo from CES 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0kHjVIzA00

Receive up to $100 credit when you reserve the next Galaxy

Sign up now to reserve Samsung next Galaxy devices. There's no commitment, and when you preorder the phones, you can receive up to $100 in credit to use toward accessories and other items. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?

According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
notebookcheck.net

New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra

There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Phone Arena

CES photo gives us an early peek at the Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to arrive before August but the leaks surrounding the device have started to intensify. Over the weekend we saw a report that said that the phone will adopt a new hinge technology to help the device fold flat and eliminate the crease. It appears that the rumors were spot on as Samsung apparently showed a prototype at CES 2023 that folds without a gap.
Android Authority

What will the Samsung Galaxy S23 price be?

We're not expecting a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S22 prices. Here's why. Despite the buzz around the handsets themselves, the Samsung Galaxy S23 price isn’t drawing huge speculation. Unlike many other aspects of the upcoming flagship devices, we haven’t had many leaks or announcements hinting at what the prices may be. And yet, we’re confident that they won’t change radically from the previous generation.
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy