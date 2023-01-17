Four people killed in plane crash in Lavaca County

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The DPS has confirmed four people were killed in a plane crash today. It happened around 11 a.m. when the small plane crashed near CR 462 and FM 318 in Lavaca County. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of where the plane crashed. Some local residents said it was still foggy around 11 a.m.

One person is hurt and was taken to a hospital in Victoria.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Click here for the initial news report.

