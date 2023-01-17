ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Santos said in 2020 he helped Baruch volleyball team that ‘slayed’ Harvard, Yale

By Mark Moore
 2 days ago

Disgraced Long Island Rep. George Santos claimed in a 2020 radio interview that he attended Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship and was part of a team that “slayed” Harvard and Yale — but “sacrificed” both knees for his supposed athletic feats.

Santos, at the time making an unsuccessful run against US Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-NY), sat down for an interview on the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” WABC show on Oct. 27, 2020, when he volunteered that he attended Baruch on a volleyball scholarship.

“You did?” Sid Rosenberg responded to Santos, noting that he was a Baruch alum, too.

The Republican, now a congressman, described the Manhattan college as a “great school, great institution. Very liberal but very good professors who don’t show their bias, which is very interesting, but that’s a whole other conversation.”

“But it’s funny that we went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. We were champions across the entire Northeast Corridor. Every school that came up against us, they were shaking at the time. And it’s funny. I was the smallest guy and I’m 6 [feet] 2,” Santos said.

Rep. George Santos claimed in a 2020 radio interview that he attended Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship.
Baruch College Athletics

The Republican added that he and the other members of the team could have played basketball but stuck with volleyball because it “was easier.”

“It was a great time. I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements, knee replacements from playing volleyball. That’s how serious I took the game,” he claimed.

Santos admitted to The Post on Dec. 26 that he fabricated ​entire chunks of his resume — including his education, his family’s background, his work history​​ with Wall Street firms and his Jewish heritage, ​among other details.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington.
REUTERS

In the interview with The Post, Santos confessed that he did not graduate from Baruch in 2010 or New York University as he claimed on his resume.

“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

Keeping track of all of NY Rep.-elect George Santos’ lies, from his education to charity falsehoods

An examination of Baruch’s past volleyball schedules has found that the men’s team never played Yale during the period Santos claimed to have attended school there, though the Bearcats did record a straight-sets win over Harvard in 2010.

Sid Rosenberg, host of the “Sid & Friends in the Morning” show on WABC radio.
Paul Martinka

Santos, elected Nov. 8 to represent the Long Island- and Queens-based Third Congressional District, ​has refused calls to step down .

Comments / 37

empath
1d ago

In his own head he must be amazing. In reality he’s a lost little bully boy.

Reply
9
Evelyn Doring
2d ago

wow the last couple years really wiped out his athletic body🤣🤣

Reply(4)
11
Lara Maronde Johnson
2d ago

I saw a video today that said he found Jimmy Hoffa’s body

Reply(1)
12
 

