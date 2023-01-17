ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles give crucial Jalen Hurts injury update as Giants playoff clash looms

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
 2 days ago

The bye week proved fruitful for Jalen Hurts.

After being limited in practice leading up to the regular-season finale against the Giants, the Eagles quarterback was a full go in practice on Tuesday leading up to the Divisional Round rematch.

“He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Eagles coach Nick Siriani said. “He’s continuing to get better and he feels good. I’ll let him tell you how he feels. But looking forward to seeing him go out there and practice today and go through everything today.”

Hurts, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury, missed two games late in the season, both of which the Eagles lost. They are 14-1 in games that Hurts started this season.

Returning for the season finale, he seemed a bit limited in throwing for 229 yards and an interception on 20-for-35 passing. Normally dynamic with his legs, Hurts ran just nine times for 13 yards. The Eagles defeated the Giants, 22-16, to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Giants were already locked into the No. 6 seed and were primarily playing backups in the game.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the Giants on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP

“I think you gotta go through all the tape the entire year this time of year and plan for everything,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said when asked if he expected to see a different Hurts than a couple weeks ago.

“Again, there’s only 65 to 75 plays [per game] this time of year and you gotta make sure that you’re trying to give your players everything you can in terms of the preparation process of it.”

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) before a game against the Giants on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP
The 2023 NFL Playoffs bracket entering the Divisional Round.
NY Post illustration

Hurts finished the regular season with 3,701 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns.

