Here's when the nationally known civil rights attorney is expected in Springfield

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Earl L. Moore Jr., a homicide victim in Springfield on Dec. 18.

During a forum Monday, Springfield NAACP president Teresa Haley said Crump will be in Springfield on Thursday when two LifeStar emergency medical services workers have 9 a.m. appearances in Sangamon County court.

Peggy Jill Finley, 44, and Peter J. Cadigan, 50, both of Springfield, have been charged with first-degree murder of Moore, 35, who died from "compression and positional asphyxia," according to a forensic pathologist.

Body cam footage from three Springfield Police officers captured the early-morning call that was originally received as a "shots fired" case in the 1100 block of North 11th Street.

Moore was placed face down on the stretcher and secured in with straps before being transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Who is Ben Crump?

The Tallahassee, Fla.-based Crump has represented families in several high-profile civil rights cases, including Trayvon Martin, who was killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in Sanford, Florida, in 2012; Michael Brown, who was killed by a law enforcement officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 and Stephon Clark, who was killed by police officers in Sacramento, California, in 2018 and Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed by three men in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2021.

Crump helped reach a $641 million settlement for Flint, Michigan, families, who were affected by poisoned water from the Flint River. Crump also helped reach settlements for the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Most recently, Crump took on the case of Jalen Randle, who was shot dead by a Houston police officer while fleeing on April 27.

Crump, 53, is a native of Lumberton, North Carolina. He graduated from Florida State University, majoring in criminal justice, and received his law degree from FSU College of Law. He is married to Dr. Genae Angelique Crump and has one child.

Crump is the president and founder of Ben Crump Law, PLLC.

Crump hosted the A&E legal docudrama “Who Killed Tupac: The Search For Justice” and is the author of "Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People." He is a frequent contributor to MSNBC, CNN and USA Today.

Crump is being joined by Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales, a Texas-based trial law firm specializing in personal injury cases.

Crump on the Earl Moore Jr. case

In an earlier press statement, Crump said there is "no excuse" for the actions taken by Finley and Cadigan.

"EMS workers respond to some of the hardest moments in people’s lives, and their occupation calls for them to operate with care and compassion," the statement read. "Earl saw neither care nor compassion in his last moments when he was suffocating, strapped face down to a stretcher by LifeStar employees.”

Currently, no lawsuits have been filed on behalf of Moore in Sangamon County Circuit Court or federal court.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

The State Journal-Register

