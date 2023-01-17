Read full article on original website
House GOP pushes spending cuts for debt ceiling agreement
House Republicans, especially those who demanded concessions to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, say they want spending cuts before they'll agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling, which the Biden administration says is necessary to ensure America doesn’t default on what it owes, or compromise the Treasury's ability to pay out Social Security or Medicare. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?
A political battle is brewing on Capitol Hill with potentially dire economic consequences looming after the U.S. hit the debt limit on Thursday. Lawmakers must reach an agreement to either raise or suspend the debt limit to avoid a credit default, which would mean the government couldn't pay its bills and would default on its debt obligations for the first time ever.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times
Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Top Republican Patrick McHenry calls FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried a "world-class sociopath"
The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Patrick McHenry, thinks FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is a "world class sociopath" who "represents what is [the] absolute worst about the world of crypto." Earlier this month, Bankman-Fried entered a not guilty plea on a host of fraud charges stemming from...
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas.
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov’s remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those...
Almost Half of 45- to 54-Year-Olds Have $100 or Less in Their Savings Accounts
Your ability to financially endure what life throws at you is directly proportional to the size of your savings account -- and that doesn't bode well for most of America. See the List:...
EU lawmakers to vote on tighter crypto, ESG rules for banks
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Banks would have to set aside a punitive amount of capital to cover holdings of cryptoassets under a draft law due to be voted on by lawmakers on Tuesday.
CBS News
Hong Kong butcher killed by pig he was trying to slaughter
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city's northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks
Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Although some state...
Transcript: Mayors Francis Suarez, LaToya Cantrell, Andre Dickens and John Giles on "Face the Nation," Jan. 22, 2023
The following is a transcript of an interview with Mayors Francis Suarez of Miami, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, Andre Dickens of Atlanta and John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, that aired Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We're back now with four of our nation's mayors....
Postage prices to rise starting Sunday
Starting Sunday, the price of Forever stamps will rise from 60 to 63 cents. The 4.2% increase was announced by the U.S. Postal Service back in October. This marks the third price increase of Forever stamps in the past 17 months. It comes amid the agency's "Delivering for America" 10-year plan, designed to create more financial stability, and avoid $160 billion in financial losses by 2030.
Migrant arrivals soared to record levels in December, before border crackdown was announced
Washington — The number of migrants processed by U.S. authorities along the southern border soared to a monthly record high in December, before President Biden announced tougher enforcement measures that have reduced illegal entries, government figures released Friday show. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the U.S.-Mexico border...
The politics of the latest discovery of documents at Biden's home
CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Robert Costa discuss the latest on the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's home, and what it means for the White House and Democrats.
Possible 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls at crossroads over abortion restrictions
The annual March for Life event Friday featured several possible 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last year. However, possible rivals to former President Donald Trump are still divided on just how far abortion restrictions should go. Robert Costa reports.
Kaine backs special counsel probe into discovery of Biden documents
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia says he supports an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified in President Biden's home and former office.
