House GOP pushes spending cuts for debt ceiling agreement

House Republicans, especially those who demanded concessions to elect Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, say they want spending cuts before they'll agree to raise the nation's debt ceiling, which the Biden administration says is necessary to ensure America doesn’t default on what it owes, or compromise the Treasury's ability to pay out Social Security or Medicare. CBS News Washington correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The U.S. has hit the debt limit. Now what?

A political battle is brewing on Capitol Hill with potentially dire economic consequences looming after the U.S. hit the debt limit on Thursday. Lawmakers must reach an agreement to either raise or suspend the debt limit to avoid a credit default, which would mean the government couldn't pay its bills and would default on its debt obligations for the first time ever.
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Associated Press

Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov’s remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar to those...
Hong Kong butcher killed by pig he was trying to slaughter

A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city's northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Abortion debate ramps up in states as Congress deadlocks

Anti-abortion advocates are pressing for expanded abortion bans and tighter restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion. But with the debate mostly deadlocked in Washington, the focus is shifting to states convening their first full legislative sessions since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Although some state...
GEORGIA STATE
Postage prices to rise starting Sunday

Starting Sunday, the price of Forever stamps will rise from 60 to 63 cents. The 4.2% increase was announced by the U.S. Postal Service back in October. This marks the third price increase of Forever stamps in the past 17 months. It comes amid the agency's "Delivering for America" 10-year plan, designed to create more financial stability, and avoid $160 billion in financial losses by 2030.
