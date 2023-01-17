Gov. Jared Polis focuses on housing, immigration in state address | LIVE BLOG

Fresh from a dominant performance in the November elections, Gov. Jared Polis will outline his agenda for the 2023 legislative session this morning, when he is expected to offer solutions to Colorado's most pressing problems, notably affordable housing, public safety, and rising cost of living. He is likely to offer an assessment of his first four years in office — and look at head to his second term. He is also expected to outline ambitious goals and seek to persuade the public, which overwhelmingly voted for him, that Democratic goals reflect their interest. For live updates, follow us here.

11:48 a.m.: Polis touts free preschool as address turns to education

Touting recently passed initiatives that created free preschool and full-day kindergarten, Polis says "access to a quality education is a fundamental right and critical for our economic prosperity."

Polis also calls for direct action from the legislature on education.

"I’m calling for the legislature to refer a ballot measure that would allow Colorado to utilize excess Prop EE funds for preschool, just as the legislature did on a bipartisan basis for excess marijuana funds in 2015. This would give voters the choice to support more services for more children, and help lower-income families enroll their child in full-day preschool."

Polis also notes his supplemental budget package calls for a $925 raise in per pupil spending, and announces a a proposal to buy down, and eventually eliminate, the Budget Stabilization Factor.

. @GovofCO just did a Yoda impersonation. "Two available jobs fo every unemployed person, Colorado has." #SOTS @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

11:40 a.m.: Polis focuses on cost of health care

. @GovofCO #SOTS themes: affordable housing, climate & clean energy, property taxes, wildfire mitigation, education, health care (and he's going after hospital profits in this speech, stay tuned) @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

. @GovofCO also going after health insurers, some of which he says have not held up their end of the bargain on lowering costs. @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

. @GovofCO says large hospital systems making record profits, paying zero taxes and sitting on "enormous" reserves. "It's time that we hold them accountable." There's the gauntlet. #SOTS @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

Framing through the lens of Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Polis notes that "too many Coloradans are forced to choose between the care they desperately need, paying their rent or mortgage, or putting food on the table."

Polis touches on Primavera's breast cancer diagnosis, the governor says his second-in-command was forced to many of those same choices. But Polis said Primavera "didn’t just survive, she has thrived," going to to head up several agencies focus on reducing health care costs.

"But we have a lot more work to do. The United States spends far more on healthcare than our peers around the world, and our results are no better," he says.

To improve, Polis calls for cutting costs of prescription drugs, penalizing health insurers for overcharging patients.

11:29 a.m.: Governor pledges to protect Colorado's water and climate

Noting that "water is life" in the West, Polis says "the most important thing we can do for water security is protect our waterways and rights."

"Hotter, drier conditions have strained our resources in a time when demand continues to grow. Our rivers and streams aren’t just life sources for Colorado, but for the entire American West. We must continue to fight for our rights and lead the way to a sustainable future," he said.

. @GovofCO reference to "unbreakable" Will Toor (who heads state energy office) is because he & his wife took a 1,000-foot fall rock-climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park last July. Not quite unbreakable as he suffered a broken leg, but they survived it. @colo_politics #SOTS — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

The same goes for the state's approach to climate, according to the governor.

"We have already secured more than 80% renewable energy by 2030," he says. "We look forward to having a clear path to 100% renewable energy by 2040."

But recognizing climate and water challenged ahead, Polis called for continued investment in fire prevention and mitigation.

" Getting this right is critical for the health of our communities and the future of our state," Polis says.

The minority party didn't seem too fond of @GovofCO comments on statewide climate goals.... @colo_politics #SOTS — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

11:17 a.m.: Polis turns to taxes

Polis next turns to taxes, calling for a property tax cut.

"We must also work together to pass a long-term property tax relief package that reduces residential and commercial property taxes and creates a long-term mechanism to protect homeowners from being priced out of their homes, while protecting school funding," Polis says.

He also touches on on tax relief, calling for continued progress on eliminating state income taxes as well as an expansion of senior homestead tax exemption.

11:12 a.m.: Focus turns to state action on housing

. @govofco is now on to the big topic of the day: affordable housing and land use changes, which is likely to be one of the big fights in 2023 #coleg @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

#SOTS backgrounder: affordable housing appears to be the major policy topic of the speech, four pages devoted to that. @colo_politics — Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

Polis pitches Colorado's housing shortage as not a local problem, but one that must be addressed by the state.

"We need an approach that creates more housing now, protects Colorado's resources and reduces sprawl. It’s clear that the actions of one jurisdiction impact others, especially when it comes to housing, our environment, transportation systems, roads and transit, water and sewer infrastructure, and indeed our economic prosperity and growth."

Noting Colorado has not made changes to its land use policy since 1974, Polis calls for lawmakers to "bring our land use policy into the 21st century."

"We need more flexible zoning to allow more housing, streamlined regulations that cut through red tape, expedited approval processes for projects like modular housing, sustainable development, and more building in transit oriented communities."

11:10 a.m.: Polis calls for federal immigration action

. @GovofCO call for immigration reform gets both sides of the aisle to their feet. #SOTS @colo_polit— Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

The governor turns his address toward the uptick in migrants from South and Central America passing through Colorado in recent months. He notes that while "people have always come to America in search of freedom, safety and economic opportunity ... we as a country haven't always lived up to those values."

Polis praises Denver, Larimer County and a number of nonprofit agencies for "being great partners in ensuring every migrant coming to our state is treated in the most humane way possible."

Recognizing members of Colorado's federal House delegation, Polis calls for action.

"The time is now."

11:02 a.m.: Polis kicks off address

Polis kicks off his address with a nod to the adversity the state faced over his first four years in office, followed by a call for unity.

"Our state might be shaped like a square but the political pundits can’t put us in a box, so they label us whatever one color they see - red, blue, purple. I see a harmonious rainbow of colorful opinions that make up our state of pragmatic westerners. So as we start this new session let's not forget who we are, let's not get lost in zero-sum politics, and let's focus on working together for good results."

11 a.m.: Polis enters the House chamber

Flanked by a committee of lawmakers, Polis takes his place at the front of the chamber for the address.

10:15 a.m.: House chamber opens after security sweep

After a security sweep, the House chamber where Polis will deliver his address is open and guests are slowly filing in.

Reporter Marianne Goodland highlights a number of the governor's notable guests:

2/2 Includes Adam Paul/Lakewood, John Suthers/CSprings, Nick Gradisar/Pueblo, Mike Coffman/Aurora, Eric Mamula/Breck, Jonathan Godes/Glenwood, Aaron Brockett/Boulder.— Marianne Goodland 📰 (@MGoodland) January 17, 2023

9 a.m.: Legislators to convene at 11 a.m.

Legislators will convene at 11 a.m. today at the state Capitol in Denver for the first State of the State address of Polis' second term in office.

The governor has already delivered one speech so far this year, kicking off his second term by pledging to "lead the Colorado way" amid growing concerns around affordable housing, public safety, rising cost of living and a state budget with little room for additional spending in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Colorado's General Assembly gaveled itself into its 120-day session last week to swear in new members. The House alone boasts 32 new members.

This brand new legislature will need to resolve — or at least try — some of the biggest problems facing Colorado.

And by and large, women will lead the charge to tackle those problems.

The state's legislative body is currently comprised of a majority of women, and Rep. Julie McCluskie is the first Western Slope woman to secure the speaker's gavel. As of opening day, the General Assembly is 50 women and 49 men, with one vacancy due to Rep. Tracey Bernett's resignation on the eve of session.

With that resignation, the General Assembly is already set to have four members elected by vacancy committee for the 2023 session.

Vacancy committees have also chosen new lawmakers for House District 51, prompted by the death of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean on Oct. 30; for House District 35, following the resignation of then-Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Benavidez of Adams County; and, for Senate District 5, where Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, resigned his seat.

A week in, the Democratic majority that controls both chambers of the legislature has already made legislative waves, including a bill seeking to ask voters this November to divert TABOR refunds to primarily help pay, attract and retain teachers.

