Suspect in murder of Stoughton mother of four held without bail

STOUGHTON ― On the morning of Dec. 13, 2022, Stoughton Police found a 40-year-old mother of four, Amber Buckner, with multiple stab wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene of 743 Park St.

In the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the person who police say murdered Buckner, Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned in Stoughton District Court.

"Carter had a relationship history with Buckner," according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Caroline Healy, the prosecution's attorney, presented information about Buckner's death to the court and to the presiding judge, Daniel O'Malley.

"Buckner was found in the outbuilding behind her place of residence with 30 stab wounds on her body, defensive wounds on her hands, and police located a 4-inch tactical knife protruding from her temple," she said.

"Police also located size 3-XL shirts, size 13 shoes, and other clothes with red-brown stains on them, consistent with blood," she continued.

Carter stood facing the judge and the court on the opposite side of Healy, with his attorney, Scott Murphy. He was handcuffed and wearing a tan jumpsuit.

'My greatest fear'Daughter opposes killer's release 22 years after Brockton murder

Following the murder, police believe the suspect fled to South Station in Boston where he then purchased a bus ticket to New York City, Healy said.

"Port Authority Police located the suspect trying to board another bus on Dec. 17, where they believe he was trying to leave New York," Healy said.

The defendant, according to Healy, was being held in New York before the state waived rendition. He was then brought back to Massachusetts on Friday, Jan. 13.

Neighbors said Buckner moved to the main house on the property within the last few years, according to The Enterprise's media partner WCVB. A family member said Buckner lived with drug addiction, and her four children are in state custody, WCVB reported.

We analyzed the police logsHow many police calls are really made to Perkins Park? We drilled down to find out.

At his arraignment on Tuesday morning, the prosecution requested the defendant be held without bail until his next hearing as "he is not without prior offenses in court," Healy said.

O'Malley ordered Carter held without bail. His next court appearance is a probably cause hearing scheduled for February.

“If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety,” Morrissey said in a written statement about the incident.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.