Goodyear, AZ

Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Goodyear

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Joy Joyner, 24, was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed one man and their family dog.

Officers originally responded to the area of Bullard Avenue and Catalina Drive at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found 71-year-old Thomas Stenoien, and his dog Judge dead. The vehicle had fled.

According to the police statement, multiple witnesses stayed to assist officers when a member of the community observed a "suspicious vehicle" pull into a private parking lot in the area at the time of the collision.

Both scenes were secured by patrol officers and personnel from the traffic unit and detectives from the criminal investigations unit investigated the incident and worked to identify the driver who fled, police said in the statement.

No other information had been released.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

