ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

State Rep. Alex Valdez withdraws from Denver mayor race

By By DENVER GAZETTE
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3IEY_0kHjUMYH00

State Rep. Alex Valdez on Tuesday withdrew from the crowded race for the next mayor of Denver.

"I have come to the decision to end my candidacy for mayor of Denver," he said in a statement.

Valdez said he'll keep fighting for his values — at the state Capitol, as a legislator.

"My run for mayor was always about people and was guided by my core values of compassion, service, and innovative solutions. These values will continue to guide my work in the state legislature, as I keep fighting to make Denver a better and more livable city for everyone," he said, adding: "Thank you to all of the supporters and volunteers who made my run possible and best of luck to all of the remaining candidates."

More than two dozen people have filed paperwork to succeed Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, including fellow Democratic state lawmakers Rep. Leslie Herod and Sen. Chris Hansen.

Valdez has served in the Colorado House of Representatives since 2019. He was most recently reelected in November for his third of four possible terms.

Denver's municipal election is on April 4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: The 'Super Bowl of stock shows' earns its nickname

It’s official: Agriculture is alive and well in Colorado and continues to define this great state that anchors the Rocky Mountain West. Today ends the 2023 National Western Stock Show, which began Jan. 7, and the event has never been larger or more successful. The first nine days of the show attracted 402,814 fans, which exceeds the populations of more than half of the country’s largest cities.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Britta Fisher named CEO of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

Britta Fisher will step down as Denver's chief housing officer and become the CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, according to a news release. Her last day with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration is Feb. 1. Fisher joined the City and County of Denver in 2018, and was selected as the first executive director of the newly created Department of Housing Stability in October of 2019. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case

DENVER (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted by a state grand jury on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in 2021. Two years earlier, Elijah McClain died after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver suburb of Aurora. A 911...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Michael Porter Jr. misses Nuggets' game against Oklahoma City following brother's arrest in Denver

Coban Porter, the 21-year-old younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested early Sunday following a fatal crash near the University of Denver campus. The Denver Gazette confirmed Coban Porter, a sophomore on the DU Pioneers basketball team, was arrested for vehicular homicide after an accident near the intersection of S. University Blvd. and Buchtel Blvd. around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. One driver died at the scene.
MISSOURI STATE
The Denver Gazette

1 killed in stabbing in northeast Denver

One woman has been killed following a stabbing on the 1400 block of E. Elk place in northeast Denver Friday night. Denver Police arrived at the residence and found the victim, an adult female, deceased on the scene. There, officers also located and identified the suspect, 29-year-old Oliver Baclayon, according to the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Third Denver area library closes due to meth contamination

The Bemis Public Library became the third Denver area library in the past month to temporarily closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a trend that illustrates how drug use is spilling over into public spaces normally associated with children and learning. Following meth contamination findings in the Boulder and Englewood public libraries, the city of Littleton proactively tested the Bemis Public Library and tests found "elevated levels" of meth contamination, "requiring professional decontamination," the library said in a news release Wednesday. ...
LITTLETON, CO
The Denver Gazette

How, where to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Denver

A Beer Spa? Haunted house converted to "Love Bites" experience? Or just a traditional romantic dinner. Metro Denver residents have their choice this year. There are many restaurants and destinations to celebrate a strike from Cupid. The Denver Gazette has compiled a collection of some of the best restaurants and activities to do with a valentine on and around February 14.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy