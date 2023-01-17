State Rep. Alex Valdez withdraws from Denver mayor race

State Rep. Alex Valdez on Tuesday withdrew from the crowded race for the next mayor of Denver.

"I have come to the decision to end my candidacy for mayor of Denver," he said in a statement.

Valdez said he'll keep fighting for his values — at the state Capitol, as a legislator.

"My run for mayor was always about people and was guided by my core values of compassion, service, and innovative solutions. These values will continue to guide my work in the state legislature, as I keep fighting to make Denver a better and more livable city for everyone," he said, adding: "Thank you to all of the supporters and volunteers who made my run possible and best of luck to all of the remaining candidates."

More than two dozen people have filed paperwork to succeed Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, including fellow Democratic state lawmakers Rep. Leslie Herod and Sen. Chris Hansen.

Valdez has served in the Colorado House of Representatives since 2019. He was most recently reelected in November for his third of four possible terms.

Denver's municipal election is on April 4.