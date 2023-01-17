Rockies add pitching depth by acquiring Connor Seabold from Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Connor Seabold pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Michael Dwyer

The Colorado Rockies added some much-needed starting pitching depth on Tuesday, acquiring RHP Connor Seabold from the Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Seabold, 26, debuted for the Red Sox in 2021 and started five games for them last year. He gave up 23 earned runs in 18.1 innings pitched. The Red Sox designated him for assignment last week.

Colorado has eight potential starters on their now full 40-man roster. Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland, José Ureña, Austin Gomber and Ryan Feltner will likely be their rotation at the start of the season, with Antonio Senzatela filtering in when he's healthy. Noah Davis, who debuted in the last game of the 2022 season, is also on the 40-man roster.