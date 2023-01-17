Read full article on original website
EW.com
Jennifer Coolidge saw 'everything' as Lenny Kravitz's neighbor while filming 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Coolidge has nothing but fond memories of lovingly gazing into her old neighbor Lenny Kravitz's apartment. The Emmy award-winning actress revealed that, while filming the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Kravitz in the Dominican Republic, her room offered a perfectly uninterrupted view into her costars' lodgings across the street. And yes, as she told Access Hollywood, she personally witnessed absolutely "everything" that went down in there.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman say Steven Spielberg arranged their first date when they were teenagers
Drew Barrymore recalled that she had the "biggest" crush on Corey Feldman and Steven Spielberg arranged their first date.
thedigitalfix.com
Damien Chazelle explains why Babylon needed to be so “vulgar”
Babylon is the latest picture from acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle, and it’s unlike anything the director has ever done before. In an interview with The Digital Fix, we picked Chazelle’s brain as to why the comedy movie is so wild and vulgar, and he had the perfect response.
Box office preview: ‘Missing’ and ‘Alice, Darling’ offer mid-January thrills against ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘M3GYN’
After a couple decent weekends at the box office, we’re getting two weekends with a mixed bag of releases, this one offering two new semi-thrillers in wide release and a few others, but nothing too exciting. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. In 2018, Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was released by Sony/Screen Gems later that year to make $26 million. Now, Screen Gems is releasing “Missing,” the thematic sequel starring Nia Long and Stormy Reid. It was not directed by Chaganty, who is a producer on this one, but rather, two of...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
House Party Reviews Are In, And The Critics Seem To Agree LeBron James’ Reboot Is No Slam Dunk
Reviews are in for the LeBron James-produced House Party reboot, and critics have shared their thoughts on the comedy.
EW.com
Original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali joins Peacock's Bel-Air for season 2
Tatyana Ali knows a thing or two about Bel-Air, having played Ashley Banks on all six seasons of the original version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Now she's coming back to town. Peacock announced on Thursday that Ali is joining season 2 of the reboot series Bel-Air in a...
EW.com
The 23 best time travel movies of all time
Despite time travel being considered more of a science fiction trope, there is something positively enchanting about the idea of being able to go back to another time or forward into the future, even if just for a moment. While this list deals with a mix of films, some of which consider the hazards of time travel (mostly through time loops), for the most part, these films see time travel as a net positive.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
EW.com
Aubrey Plaza shares the characters she performed during her ill-fated Saturday Night Live audition
Aubrey Plaza is checking out of The White Lotus and into 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The actress, who is gearing up to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend, revealed that she actually auditioned to join the cast of the legendary sketch comedy show once before, but unfortunately did not make the final cut.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn threatens the DCU fandom’s worst nightmare by admitting he’ll ‘probably’ find room for Chris Pratt
When it was first announced that James Gunn would be assuming the role of DC Studios co-CEO, the jokes began flying thick and fast about which of his regular collaborators would be next to join him in jumping ship. After all, across The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker we were already...
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.9B Globally, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beats ‘Plane’
Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, is doing solid business at the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday box office in a much-needed win for adult-skewing movies. The Sony release, playing in 3,802 theaters, earned a better-than-expected $15.3 million over the long weekend, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto expanded nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office. It earned an A Cinemascore on top of strong reviews.More from The Hollywood ReporterFeinberg Snapshot: A-Listers Contending for the Best Original Song OscarHow 'Avatar: The Way of Water'...
Antoine Fuqua to Direct Michael Jackson Biopic From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer
Antoine Fuqua is taking on the King of Pop. The “Training Day” and “Emancipation” director is set to helm upcoming Michael Jackson biopic “Michael,” IndieWire can confirm. Produced by Graham King (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), the film is set to give audiences the never-before-told and in-depth portrayal of the complicated Jackson 5 member and solo artist. The film will explore all aspects of Michael’s life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time. “Antoine is a perceptive and powerful filmmaker, and we feel very fortunate that he has chosen Michael as his next project. His visionary...
11 best Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix movies don't have the best reputation — but these 11 films are critically-acclaimed triumphs that demand a space in your watchlist.
Study shows older people in no rush to return to movie theaters
BOSTON - The James Cameron film "Avatar: The Way of Water" has now made more than half a billion dollars in North America. But chances are, you won't see many older adults at the theater checking it out.When pandemic restrictions eased, many couldn't wait to get back to the movie theater. But a new study found older adults are in no rush to return. And that trend is about more than just fear of COVID.Before the pandemic, people over 40 bought 41% of all movie tickets in the US and Canada. Not anymore.While high-tech blockbusters like the Avatar sequel are...
Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories
One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
EW.com
Lenny Kravitz crashes Jennifer Lopez's Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with surprise helicopter landing
Lenny Kravitz still wants to fly away — but now he's taking Jennifer Lopez with him. The "American Woman" singer, who stars alongside Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, made a surprise appearance during the actress' Jimmy Kimmel Live interview on Wednesday by pretending to land a helicopter on the roof of the El Capitan Entertainment Centre. Lopez was in the middle of discussing the film when its whirring blades began to slowly flitter into the studio.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
