Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...

3 DAYS AGO