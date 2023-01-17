Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
How Long to Air Fry Chicken Wings for Ultra-Crispy Results
Wondering how long to air fry chicken wings for crispy results that taste like they're deep fried? Here, we break down exactly what you'll need to do.
The 55 Best Air Fryer Recipes, from Chicken Wings to Brussels Sprouts
Presenting the 55 best air fryer recipes to try at home, since we *know* you’ve been putting off buying the miracle appliance. FYI, air fryers can crisp just about any food without a drop of oil.
Chicken Wing Recipes
If you are looking for Chicken wings and dipping sauces you hit the jackpot!. This is your one-stop chicken wing and how-to-make dipping sauce shop and (so many kinds)we have step-by-step instructions for every wing sauce made easy!
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place cream cheese and ranch dressing mix in a microwaveable, broiler-safe 9-inch square casserole dish. Microwave on HIGH until combined and cream cheese is very soft, stirring halfway through, about 1 minute. Remove from microwave; stir in chicken, sour cream,...
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Alleged McDonald's worker made 'churros' for work snack but viewers said it would taste terrible as a menu item
McDonald's often adds and removes menu items to its board. It depends on what customers crave so the brand can ensure the meal is profitable. McDonald's does not offer customizations. So the worker's churros hack would have to get added to the menu board for customers to try the item. But many viewers said they would pass on it.
msn.com
Why Potato Chips Are Not As Unhealthy As You Think
The forbidden fruit of the vegetable world, and a refuge for the socially awkward at parties, potato chips are salty, oily, and compulsively eatable. Is there anything not dangerously awful about this beloved snack?. Actually, yes! In a wasteland of processed junk foods, potato chips stand out as a heroic...
Ladies, This Is What A Buffalo Guy Wants For Valentine’s Day
It’s almost Valentine’s Day and you know what that means: it’s time to start getting the plans in order for your special someone. Now is the time to plan ahead so that you can pick up flowers for your mom and chocolates for your gal. It comes...
princesspinkygirl.com
Air fryer Pizza Rolls
Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls are the perfect appetizer or afternoon snack, simply made crispy in minutes using minimal ingredients. Pizza roll ups are so easy to prepare with layers of sauce, pepperoni, and cheese tightly rolled in taco size tortillas. Homemade Air Fryer Pizza Rolls. Our Air Fryer Pizza...
The crispiest, easiest and most delicious bacon ever
At the beginning of last week, Alton Brown tweeted a missive that would eventually go viral. "Could someone help me with a culinary question," the "Good Eats" star asked. "What is 'leftover bacon?'" Of course, this question could be extended to any food that elicits fervid, impassioned loyalty. If and...
Popular Reporter Featured On Channel 2 Is Retiring
There are some reporters and new personalities who become household names and ,almost like, our extended family. We see them every night in our living rooms and perhaps follow them on social media. These are people we trust and count on for information and when they retire it is bittersweet.
Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview
Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
ReddRoxx Recipes: Seafood Alfredo Stuffed Shells
This past football Sunday I wanted to make something different. Seeing as though my Christmas dinner didn't go as planned due to the historic Blizzard here in Buffalo, NY , I still had all the ingredients to make this Seafood Alfredo Stuffed Shells dish and decided why not make it for the Bills game. I'm so happy that I did because it came out even better than I could have imagined! This Seafood Alfredo Stuffed Shells recipe does not skimp on flavor and sauce and is definitely going to be in my list of top 10 favorite dishes.
Slow baked barbecue pork ribs
To ensure that the pork ribs cook tenderly, I slowly bake them at a low temperature inside an aluminum foil pack. But not before I lay the pork ribs out on a bed of onions, season them, add barbecue sauce, then finish layering sliced onion rings on top. I use one entire (large) onion for this recipe. As the onion rings cook, they not only add additional flavor to the pork ribs, they also tenderize them. (Onions break down protein when they're fully in contact with meat.) Once the pork ribs are done, you can take the onions off the ribs, or serve them just as they are.
FREE Super Bowl Tickets With One Important Catch
Super Bowl weekend will be here before you know it and even though we don't which two teams will be playing in the NFL Championship game, we do know that you could be there. Here in Western New York, Buffalo Bills fans are getting ready for the game between the Bills and Bengals in Orchard Park. If the Bills win, they move on to the AFC Championship game. Win that and it's on to the Super Bowl in Arizona! But before all that happens, you can roll up your sleeve and get ready to win.
49 Healthiest Fast Food Meals You Can Order, According to Nutritionists
Healthiest fast food is kind of an oxymoron. Whether it’s for convenience or cravings, though, sometimes the drive-thru is unavoidable. You can definitely hit Micky D’s without wrecking your six-pack, but most of the mouth-watering options your eyes (and stomach) gravitate toward will set you back a few days. And even some of the healthier fast […]
Bored Of Basic Chicken: Try These Amazing Recipes Instead
When it comes to cheap chicken meals, these recipes are all winners. From smokey thighs to crispy chicken wings, everyone one of these easy recipes can be made ahead of time or use up leftovers for meal planning and the best chicken dinner recipes!
Is This The Reason Bills Mafia Jumps Through Tables?
Four straight Super Bowls, Wide Right, Josh Allen hurdling linebackers, and of course Bills Mafia. Since Bills Mafia started in the 2000s, it has grown to become a monster force for both the Bills and communities around Western New York. When people think of Bills' Mafia they think of jumping...
Jalapeno poppers with salmon and cream cheese: Try the recipe
This salmon jalapeño poppers recipe from Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is an easy-to-make appetizer that can be served during game day or a weekend gathering with friends.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0