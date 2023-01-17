You may have walked or driven through downtown Eau Claire recently and wondered what's up with the construction at the old Pedals Music store on South Barstow. Wonder no more: Dotters Books, a local women-owned bookstore, will be moving from its original location on Hogeboom Avenue to the newly renovated space at 307 S. Barstow St. in the coming months.

