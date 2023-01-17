ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

Arts Collide in 'Constellations' Play at Artisan Forge

February is marked by Valentine's Day and love in the air, and “Constellations” plays off of that. Described as a spellbinding, romantic journey sparked by a simple encounter between a man and a woman that turns into a world-bending experience, Forge Theater will open ‘Constellations’ to the public on Feb. 9.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
HE'S BACK: Willy Porter Returns to E.C. After Almost 10 Years

UW-Eau Claire grad and Milwaukee-based musician, Willy Porter, will be returning to Eau Claire to perform for the first time since 2014. On Feb. 3, Porter and his band will be playing songs from their new album, The Ravine, in the Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center. “I think (this...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
NOW OPEN: Fresh New Food Options at Fast Fuel Grill & Juice Lounge

EC Fast Fuel has officially opened its doors down at 329 Water St. in downtown Eau Claire as of Monday, Jan. 16, marking its second location and first home outside of Banbury Place. While the grab-n-go shop inside Banbury Place will continue on as usual, offering the fresh juices that...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
TIME TO AUDITION: Kids From Wisconsin Enters 55th Year

Each year since 1969, Kids From Wisconsin has auditioned and selected some of the state’s most talented young adults to tour across Wisconsin and hone their performance skills. This year will be Kids From Wisconsin’s 55th year of auditions and they’ll be in Eau Claire on March 3.
WISCONSIN STATE

