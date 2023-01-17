Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Volume One
Arts Collide in ‘Constellations’ Play at Artisan Forge
February is marked by Valentine's Day and love in the air, and “Constellations” plays off of that. Described as a spellbinding, romantic journey sparked by a simple encounter between a man and a woman that turns into a world-bending experience, Forge Theater will open ‘Constellations’ to the public on Feb. 9.
Volume One
TIME FOR A SHIFT: ArtFly Moves Into SHIFT Cyclery with New Gallery
When Kelsey Wenberg (she/they) started ArtFly in 2017, she wanted to create a place where new artists could get their names and art out into the community for free. About six years later and she’s still makin’ it happen – in many cool new ways. ArtFly has...
Volume One
DOTTERS IS COMIN’ DOWNTOWN: New Dotters Location to Open in Former Pedals Music Spot
You may have walked or driven through downtown Eau Claire recently and wondered what's up with the construction at the old Pedals Music store on South Barstow. Wonder no more: Dotters Books, a local women-owned bookstore, will be moving from its original location on Hogeboom Avenue to the newly renovated space at 307 S. Barstow St. in the coming months.
Volume One
HE’S BACK: Willy Porter Returns to E.C. After Almost 10 Years
UW-Eau Claire grad and Milwaukee-based musician, Willy Porter, will be returning to Eau Claire to perform for the first time since 2014. On Feb. 3, Porter and his band will be playing songs from their new album, The Ravine, in the Jamf Theatre at the Pablo Center. “I think (this...
Volume One
NOW OPEN: Fresh New Food Options at Fast Fuel Grill & Juice Lounge
EC Fast Fuel has officially opened its doors down at 329 Water St. in downtown Eau Claire as of Monday, Jan. 16, marking its second location and first home outside of Banbury Place. While the grab-n-go shop inside Banbury Place will continue on as usual, offering the fresh juices that...
Volume One
TIME TO AUDITION: Kids From Wisconsin Enters 55th Year
Each year since 1969, Kids From Wisconsin has auditioned and selected some of the state’s most talented young adults to tour across Wisconsin and hone their performance skills. This year will be Kids From Wisconsin’s 55th year of auditions and they’ll be in Eau Claire on March 3.
Comments / 0