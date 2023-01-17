Read full article on original website
Victor “Vic” Klopfenstein (1924-2023)
Victor “Vic” D. Klopfenstein, 98, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Vic was born November 11, 1924, in Fulton County. Ohio, son of the late Simon and Anna (Nafziger) Klopfenstein. He was a 1942 graduate...
West Unity’s Carmie Keller To Celebrate 100th Birthday
Carmie Keller will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Wednesday February 1, 2023. A lifelong resident of West Unity, OH, she currently resides at Hillside Country Living. Carmie is the mother of John W (Sharon) Keller, Bryan, OH and sister to Lyle (Angela) Brigle, Edon, OH. Please help us shower...
Sharon Cass (1949-2023)
Sharon K. Cass, age 73, of Swanton passed away surrounded by her loving family January 7, 2023 at Hospice of NWO in Perrysburg. She was born on July 31, 1949 to Ivan (Gus) Kigar and Leta (Herrick) Adams. She graduated from Delta High School in 1967. She was a head...
Clarabell Badenhop (1934-2023)
Clarabell Henrietta (Plassman) Badenhop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16 at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Clarabell was born November 28, 1934 in Deshler, Ohio to the late Ernest and Clara (Marksch) Plassman. She was baptized December 16, 1934 at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Deshler...
West Unity Omnibus Club Learns History Of Blizzards In Williams County
The club met at the West Unity Library at 2:00 p.m. with guest speakers Denver Henderson and Jared Schnee from the Williams County Public Library in Bryan. They spoke on blizzards of Williams County. Roll call was answered with “Memories of 1978 Blizzard” and each ach club member received a 2023 calendar.
James Grieser (1942-2023)
James Kelly “Jim” Grieser, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at CHP Hospice on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1942 to Howard and Lavina (Merillat) Grieser in Wauseon, Ohio. Jim was a graduate of Wauseon High School, Class of 1962 and later...
Harold Haack (1951-2023)
Harold C. Haack, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance, after a brief illness. Harold had worked at American Storage in Napoleon for the last several years. He was born in Fulton County on July 14, 1951, the son...
Fayette Community Development Corporation Hears From County Commissioner
RUPP… Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp, talks about the BP Solar Field. (PHOTOS BY WD BIERIE) Karen King, the President/Director, led the organizational meeting which started at 6:37 PM. The Pledge and a prayer were offered. A flyer which advocates for the cessation of smoking and vaping was passed...
Archbold Rotarians Hear About “Welcome Back Home Initiative”
DEVELOPING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTY … Fulton County and Archbold economic development teams showed Archbold Rotarians how they are helping county businesses identify and recruit Fulton County high school graduates for positions that are available. The database includes about 5,000 of the estimated 12,500 Fulton County graduates since 2000 who work and live outside of Fulton County. From left: Ellie Oyer with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Jim Wyse, Archbold economic development director; Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; and Ruth Baumgartner with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. The program was arranged by Jim Wyse. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Randy & Roxanna Miller Celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary
Randy and Roxanna (Clifton) Miller celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 13, 2023. The couple was joined as one by Reverend Howard Sylvia at the Nazarene Church in Bryan, Ohio. They have two children, Carrie Dennison of Sarasota, FL. and Cory Miller of West Unity, Ohio and one grandson,...
North Central School Board Reprimands School Treasurer
The North Central Board of Education has reprimanded the school treasurer, baseball, and golf coach Eric Smeltzer. This all took place following an executive session at the districts previous meeting held on Monday, January 9th. The vote that took place following the board meeting saw a 4-1 decision to issue...
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
Jeff Slattery Takes Over As Superintendent At Four County Career Center
NEW SUPERINTENDENT … Mr. Slattery is the seventh superintendent in the 54-year history of the Career Center. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Four County Career Center (FCCC) started the new year with a new superintendent following the retirement of Tim Meister. On January 3, Jeff Slattery took the reins and is...
EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Lee Lawrence Elected As Council President
2023 COUNCIL PRESIDENT … On Monday, January 16, six Edon council members unanimously voted Lee Lawrence as the council president. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Village of Edon council meeting of January 16 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All six council members, Brook...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
Swanton’s American Family Insurance Celebrates New Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Owner Jim Trampevski cuts the ribbon for The American Family Insurance Company located in Swanton. Trampevski is joined by Mayor Neil Toeppe, friends, family and employees. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The American Family Insurance Agency, located at 136 North Main Street, held a ribbon cutting...
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
