DEVELOPING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTY … Fulton County and Archbold economic development teams showed Archbold Rotarians how they are helping county businesses identify and recruit Fulton County high school graduates for positions that are available. The database includes about 5,000 of the estimated 12,500 Fulton County graduates since 2000 who work and live outside of Fulton County. From left: Ellie Oyer with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Jim Wyse, Archbold economic development director; Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; and Ruth Baumgartner with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. The program was arranged by Jim Wyse. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO