NSCC Launches “Be BOLD” Adult Education Pathways
Archbold, Ohio – Northwest State Community College is now enrolling for its first “Be BOLD” cohort starting this fall, which is an adult (25+) learner program that includes hybrid courses (combining online and in-person) with evening options in an accelerated format. Business-related courses will be among the...
North Central School Board Reprimands School Treasurer
The North Central Board of Education has reprimanded the school treasurer, baseball, and golf coach Eric Smeltzer. This all took place following an executive session at the districts previous meeting held on Monday, January 9th. The vote that took place following the board meeting saw a 4-1 decision to issue...
Fayette Community Development Corporation Hears From County Commissioner
RUPP… Fulton County Commissioner Jon Rupp, talks about the BP Solar Field. (PHOTOS BY WD BIERIE) Karen King, the President/Director, led the organizational meeting which started at 6:37 PM. The Pledge and a prayer were offered. A flyer which advocates for the cessation of smoking and vaping was passed...
Sharon Cass (1949-2023)
Sharon K. Cass, age 73, of Swanton passed away surrounded by her loving family January 7, 2023 at Hospice of NWO in Perrysburg. She was born on July 31, 1949 to Ivan (Gus) Kigar and Leta (Herrick) Adams. She graduated from Delta High School in 1967. She was a head...
Victor “Vic” Klopfenstein (1924-2023)
Victor “Vic” D. Klopfenstein, 98, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Vic was born November 11, 1924, in Fulton County. Ohio, son of the late Simon and Anna (Nafziger) Klopfenstein. He was a 1942 graduate...
MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Holds Brief Meeting To Begin Year
The Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, January 9th. The organizational meeting took place first at 6:00 p.m. and began with the Pledge of Allegiance. The board first moved to elect Mrs. Jones as the president of the board for 2023 along with Mr. Wieland as...
Proceeds From Fayette-Wauseon Foundation Game Donated To Lions Club
GAME PROCEEDS … On Friday, November 11, Fayette High School and Wauseon High School held an OHSAA sponsored Foundation Basketball Game involving the varsity girls and varsity boys teams from both schools. Revenue generated from the games allowed the two schools to be able to donate $1,732.00 to the Lions Club to go toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Pictured making the donation are Kortney Kessler, Fayette High School Athletic Director, Mark Eddings, Wauseon Lion’s Club President, and Matt Hutchinson, Wauseon High School Athletic Director. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Archbold Rotarians Hear About “Welcome Back Home Initiative”
DEVELOPING BUSINESS IN THE COUNTY … Fulton County and Archbold economic development teams showed Archbold Rotarians how they are helping county businesses identify and recruit Fulton County high school graduates for positions that are available. The database includes about 5,000 of the estimated 12,500 Fulton County graduates since 2000 who work and live outside of Fulton County. From left: Ellie Oyer with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, Jim Wyse, Archbold economic development director; Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation; and Ruth Baumgartner with the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation. The program was arranged by Jim Wyse. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
High School Sports Roundup For January 17, 2023
PAULDING – Delta (6-8) took control of the battle of the Panthers by taking a 26-6 lead at halftime en route to a 51-17 win. Delta’s Khloe Weber topped all scorers with 19 and Grace Munger added seven buckets and a free throw for 15. DELLTA (51) -Weber...
Village Of Swanton Reveals Updates To Memorial Park
Memorial Park on South Main Street in Swanton recently got a facelift and is ready to provide area children with tons of interactive fun. In 2018, Swanton Village Council approved moving forward with a Master Plan for Memorial Park beginning in 2019. Poggemeyer Design Group was brought in to help...
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
Swanton’s American Family Insurance Celebrates New Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Owner Jim Trampevski cuts the ribbon for The American Family Insurance Company located in Swanton. Trampevski is joined by Mayor Neil Toeppe, friends, family and employees. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The American Family Insurance Agency, located at 136 North Main Street, held a ribbon cutting...
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Discusses New Payroll System
COUNCIL … Members of the Wauseon City Council discuss a possible change of the city’s payroll system. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, January 18th. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.
James Grieser (1942-2023)
James Kelly “Jim” Grieser, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at CHP Hospice on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was born on December 2, 1942 to Howard and Lavina (Merillat) Grieser in Wauseon, Ohio. Jim was a graduate of Wauseon High School, Class of 1962 and later...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
Harold Haack (1951-2023)
Harold C. Haack, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Defiance, after a brief illness. Harold had worked at American Storage in Napoleon for the last several years. He was born in Fulton County on July 14, 1951, the son...
Montpelier First Presbyterian Church Welcomes Rev. Janet Desterhaft
On January 15th, 2023, the First Presbyterian Church of Montpelier, Ohio held an open house and potluck in honor of their new pastor, Rev. Janice Desterhaft. Rev. Desterhaft, who moved to Northwest Ohio from Nebraska just over a week ago, had her first official day in the pulpit on Sunday as well.
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
