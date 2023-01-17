Read full article on original website
wmar2news
Council Pres. Mosby: Baltimore Has Tremendous Untapped Talent
In this episode of , Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby talks about the investments needed to grow Baltimore into a thriving city. T.J. Smith is a retired police commander, former chief spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, former press secretary for the Baltimore County Executive, and a former Baltimore City mayoral candidate. More recently, Smith partnered with Jimmy’s Famous Fund where he assisted in raising more than $600,000 over the past year that was donated to small restaurants in Baltimore, children for a holiday experience, and the families of a police officer and firefighters killed in the line of duty. In addition to hosting the 2Bmore Podcast, Smith consults on government, leadership, and law enforcement issues. He is also a frequent guest on a national news outlet and TV One network programming.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
foxbaltimore.com
Videos appear to show Baltimore Schools police officer not at work while logging overtime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Schools police officer and star football coach is reportedly under investigation by the FBI, after racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime. Now, Project Baltimore has obtained new information raising serious questions over how some of those extra hours were earned.
foxbaltimore.com
Can we be muted by the Royal Silencer?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — America's favorite hometown burger joint is putting our chops to the test. To see if we can be royally silenced. With a new burger called the "Royal Silencer." Local Wayback Burger Franchisees Joe and Patty Borowski talks about the huge burger.
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Walker-Daniels House tenants still facing harsh living conditions
This time last year, we told you about an apartment building in Northwest Baltimore where the tenants felt forgotten.
baltimorefishbowl.com
With egg prices high, Baltimore shoppers do without and stores still profit
With egg prices continuing to push $6 a dozen throughout the Baltimore region this week, consumers are starting to avoid the incredible, edible expense. “We just couldn’t afford them,” said H.B. Graham, an Elkridge resident shopping at Aldi’s on Washington Boulevard in Baltimore this week. “They’re definitely...
Two Teens Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore
In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company focused on retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
Wbaltv.com
Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent
BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
baltimorebrew.com
Pregnant woman rear-ended by Baltimore cop to get $190,000
Officer Brendan R. Brown plowed into the stopped vehicle, “causing significant damage,” according to the settlement sheet. A woman rear-ended by a Baltimore police officer while stopped at a red light will be awarded $190,000 by the Board of Estimates tomorrow. The settlement ends a lawsuit, originally set...
