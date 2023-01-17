ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
Go Valley Kids

37 Dreamy Romantic Wisconsin Getaways – Private Pools, Boutique Hotels, & more!

Whether it’s your anniversary, celebrating a special occasion, babymoon, or just a weekend away from kids, these romantic Wisconsin getaways scream r&r!. It can be hard to find quiet moments in the hustle of everyday life with work and school and so many demands on our time. Taking time to focus on each other can help us to be the best parents and partners we can be. Heading out on a romantic escape for quality time with your favorite person is the perfect solution for making that time!
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin

Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
97X

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Coke? Pop? Soda? Why Is Wisconsin So Divided On Names For Soft Drinks?

According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLive

Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
MARINETTE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tonemadison.com

Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans

New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
WISCONSIN STATE

