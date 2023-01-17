According to a recent study and a map, the state of Wisconsin is divided on how to name soft drinks. A debate as old as time. I learned the first time I traveled out west that calling soft drinks "pop" is very much a Midwest thing. I went to a chain restaurant in San Diego and asked what kind of pop they had. After repeating myself three times, my group told me it's called "soda" out there. I apologized and let the wait staff know I was from Minnesota. They still didn't understand and that's fine.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO