ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport

By Rob King
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjnpD_0kHjRvpJ00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport.

According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground.

That ends a 70-day consecutive streak, which is the 13th longest streak.

FIRST ALERT 4CAST: Clouds today and showers Wednesday- Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Mild with sun and clouds today – Mark

There will be patchy morning fog, then just clouds and mild today. The patchy freezing fog will continue early Friday morning, then we’ll have more cloud cover. Mountain snow for Saturday and a few flurries for Saturday night in the valley are possible. It’ll be cooler and dry with low 30’s and mostly cloudy conditions into next week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane’s weather radar being turned off during upgrades

SPOKANE, Wash.– An important tool to track weather in the Inland Northwest will be shutting down for one week. The National Weather Service says the Spokane weather radar will be shut down while upgrades are installed. These upgrades include a new generator unit, fuel tanks, and electrical connections between...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New Crumbl Cookies opens in north Spokane on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane, are you ready to try this week’s Crumbl Cookie menu? The cookie chain is opening on Friday in north Spokane! You can find it at 7808 N Division Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. This week’s menu features an Oreo Chocolate Crumb, Honey Bun,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far

SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
SPOKANE, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Spokane, WA

Spokane in Spokane County is one of Washington’s brightest tourist spots, where natural landmarks are consciously woven into the urban lifestyle of a growing metropolis. Ditto Downtown Spokane, where the lush Riverfront Park and famed Spokane Falls are nestled within a busy central district with urban attractions that are as fascinating as the natural wonders.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Naming process begins for downtown Spokane stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will begin its naming process for the downtown stadium during Wednesday's board meeting. The new structure designed for high school sporting events, entertainment, and United Soccer League games is set to open later this year. “Lots of conversations, input, and excitement have led...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Avista: Airway Heights planned power outage happening Jan. 26

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — On Thursday, Jan. 26, Avista customers in Airway Heights will experience a planned power outage. Highway 2 will have traffic control to help with temporary lane closures. Drivers and residents in the area can expect a temporary closure on the northbound lane at the intersection of Flint Road and 12th Avenue.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Veterans forum to feature Mark Peterson Thursday night

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good Morning Northwest’s Mark Peterson will be the announcer Thursday night at the Spokane County Therapeutic Courts Veterans Forum Health & Wellness Fair. The event is open only to veterans participating in the County Therapeutic Courts program. The fair includes dinner, door prizes, local wholistic wellness booths, a raffle for massages, gift cards and more. The event...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

'She would not have survived'

COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy