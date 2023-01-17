Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport.

According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground.

That ends a 70-day consecutive streak, which is the 13th longest streak.

FIRST ALERT 4CAST: Clouds today and showers Wednesday- Mark

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.