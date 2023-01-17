Read full article on original website
Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, FA WSL; Preview, how to watch, and 3 things to watch
With last week’s Chelsea veruss Arsenal match ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the title challenge remains as you were. This means that any slip against other opposition is what the other will be waiting for. Arsenal, then, will be paying close attention to Chelsea’s second meeting with Liverpool, since the first was a shock season-opening win by the Reds.
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
Reds Hell Bent on Reminding Everyone How Good They Can Be, Says Jordan Henderson
Ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, Liverpool are looking to build on their FA Cup win against Wolves and extract themselves from a rut of poor form for most of this season so far. And captain Jordan Henderson acknowledged the weight of the current situation at a club...
Monday January 23rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Thiago: Recent Form is “Something Psychological”
Getting a single point at Anfield against a mid-table team (never mind the fact that we’re currently a mid-table team) isn’t what we thought we’d be celebrating last season, but here we are. For Thiago Alcantara, part of what’s affecting Liverpool this season is something of a hangover from last season.
Official: Chelsea sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea’s January spending spree to end all January spending sprees continues today with the arrival of 20-year-old winger Noni Madueke for a cool £35m from PSV Eindhoven. That fee takes our total spend to £140m this month, doubling our previous winter record, from January 2011 (the Fernando Torres and David Luiz window).
Zinchenko prods Arsenal to all three points
The final minute of the 90 showed the two options from the summer. On one side, Lisandro Martinez, under pressure after a heavy pass from Marcus Rashford, gives a hard pass to Fred, who knocks the ball out of touch. 30 seconds later, Oleksandr Zinchenko plays the ball across the Manchester United penalty box, and Eddie Nketiah’s improvised volley won Arsenal their 50th point of the season.
Fan Focus: Boro fan Jonny gives us the inside track on Sunderland’s opponents
Matthew Crichton: When the two sides last met Chris Wilder was in charge. What led to his sacking back in October?. Jonny Bullock: Speaking to other clubs. This dates back to April of last year when Sean Dyche was sacked at Burnley. Wilder, instantly became the favourite and wouldn’t shoot down the rumours after multiple attempts of asking. Then once he finally confirmed it Boro’s form dropped through the floor and ended up finishing seventh after sitting comfortably in the playoffs.
Chelsea ‘preparing new raid’ for Benfica’s Enzo Fernández — report
Chelsea’s previous attempt at hitting an Enzo Fernández-shaped home run ended with a giant swing and a miss, and with Benfica subsequently claiming the (moral) high ground even. Now, everyone knows that you shouldn’t attack when your opponent has the high ground — right, Anakin? — but The ToddFather cares not about such things and we’re thus “preparing” a new raid, according to the latest reports out of Portugal (via Sport Witness).
Talking Points: Brilliant performance & result - but could we have dealt Boro more damage?!
After a timid display during the corresponding fixture at the Riverside, we needed to ensure that we maintained our discipline and composure in what was always going to be a highly-charged atmosphere, and the players did so with aplomb. Aided and abetted by a bizarrely dismal and lifeless Middlesbrough display,...
Reading Women 0-1 Manchester United Women: Match Report
I haven’t seen the post-match interview but I’m guessing that Kelly Chambers will have been very proud of the performance today while also deeply disappointed with the end result - as the Royals conceded a late goal, from substitute Rachel Williams, to narrowly lose 1-0 to Manchester United. It’s a result that otherwise would have been a very welcome way for the Reading manager to celebrate her 150th match in charge.
Five Things From An Unprofessional Showing At Stoke City
For all the well documented limitations of this squad, we have tolerated much as fans. We have had to come through the dark, poisonous days under Veljko Paunovic, we have had to tolerate a transfer embargo, we have tolerated an injury-ravaged squad that, at times, has punched above its weight. But this one result seemed to push their luck a bit too far with many.
Reading 0-1 Manchester United: Williams rescues win at the end of frustrating match
Manchester United picked up a huge 1-0 win over a resolute Reading side, as they went to the top of the table once again in the Women’s Super League. Coming into the game at the back of their dominating 6-0 win over Liverpool, United knew that a win would take them to the pinnacle because of Chelsea’s suspended tie against Liverpool themselves.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, January 23
No, it isn’t a lovely day for a boat race, actually. I once said those words sometime in 2017, when I happened to stumble upon the classic Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race. My friend and I were having lunch in Wimbledon Village (oddly I went to Wimbledon almost every week though I lived in northwest London). And on our way back we saw this great commotion near Putney Bridge. And so we got off around Fulham (I forget the name of the stop).
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard latest, Danjuma imminent, Ziyech linked
Everton fall to West Ham 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. Hear from the manager below. Transfer rumours regarding Anthony Gordon leaving continue to swirl. [90 Min]. Hopefully we hear more about Lampard’s future with the club soon enough. “It’s still uncertain whether we...
West Ham vs Everton - Match Preview | Lampard and Moyes on the edge
Roll up, roll up, it’s time for El Sackio. The winner gets David Moyes. Yep, Everton travel to fellow strugglers West Ham with both manager’s jobs on the line. If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry. And let’s face it we all need a bit of a...
