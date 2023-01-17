ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

New Mexico Democratic leadership discusses legislative session priorities

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the start of the 2023 legislative session in Santa Fe, New Mexico Democrats held a news conference late Tuesday morning, addressing legislative priorities they hope to tackle. House Speaker-elect, Representative Javier Martinez helmed the news conference, as Martinez is slated to begin his first term controlling the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech

“As Speaker, I vow to keep doors open for all and everyone, from every walk of life, from every county, from any political affiliation, any age group, race, gender, etc.” Martinez said at Tuesday’s news conference. “Democrats don’t have all of the answers, I know, our colleagues on the other side have ideas as well, and I’ve committed them and I commit to the people of the state to make sure those ideas are heard and incorporated, and we can find common ground.”

Martinez’s comments come less than 24-hours after the arrest of former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña tied to shootings at the homes of four lawmakers in the Albuquerque area. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at lawmakers homes.

Of the arrest, Martinez said Tuesday he is “incredible grateful” of the work of police and other officials for their work on the case. He also said he was relieved and “ready to get down to the business of the people.”

“It’s long overdue that we lower the temperature,” Martinez said of the case. “These are the things that can happen when rhetoric gets out of hand.”

Democrats will continue control both the House and Senate in the 2023 session by wide margins. 45 Democrats will outnumber the 25 Republicans in the House. Meanwhile, 28 Democrats will outnumber the 15 Republicans in the Senate.

Outlining priorities, Democratic Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski mentioned the state’s continued record tax revenues as an opportunity to make “transformational change” and “set a course for the future.” Bullet-pointing topics, Szczepanski outlined community safety, teachers and students, affordable housing and health care access, infrastructure and environment.

Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect on day one of New Mexico’s 2023 legislative session

On the crime front, Martinez spoke of “a couple of pretty proactive public safety bills,” including legislation to address organized retail crime . He said he is focus on crime prevention and deterrents, and that some of the bills have bipartisan support.

Gun safety was another highlight for Martinez, saying the issue has “no silver bullet” to address it. “There’s not one silver bullet that is going to solve the public safety problem it’s got to be an all hands on deck approach, it’s got to be a well thought out approach to ensure that our communities can be safer,” Martinez said.

The incoming speaker also spoke of what he calls “legislative modernization.” That includes the idea switching away from New Mexico’s longstanding volunteer legislature, which doesn’t offer a salary to lawmakers in Santa Fe.

Some New Mexico legislators push for changes and pay in the Roundhouse

“It is not simply Democrats trying to give themselves a raise,” Martinez said. “This is truly about building a more equitable more fair, more effective and more efficient system of government for the people of New Mexico, from blue counties to red counties and everything in between.”

The news conference comes just before Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver her State of the State speech. Alongside Martinez, Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski and Majority Caucus Chair Ray Lara took part in the news conference. Martinez is expected to replace previous speaker Brian Egolf, who retired from the state legislature at the end of 2022.

Comments / 7

Misanthropic savior
5d ago

Stuffing their pockets is first on the list. MLG needs more Wagyu and Patron! Next, they'll give more stimulus money to buy votes rather than improving any schools, police, or infrastructure.

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: First week done, many more to come

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Legislature is taking a break until Monday. That means the first week of the 2023 session is over. Only a few days into the 60-day session, it’s already been a bustling week of lawmaking. A lot has happened, but here’s a recap of some of the big news so far. Debate […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most valuable crops grown in New Mexico

(STACKER) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Adobe Acres Elementary teacher created ‘Celebrando Cultura con Literatura’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit organization serving Albuquerque Public Schools. They partner with the community to invest in innovative and enhanced learning opportunities to help APS students reach their full potential. Adobe Acres Elementary school teacher Cristina Rincon started ‘Celebrando Cultura con Literatura.’ Rincon explained that she has always been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

It’s New Mexico tax season again, but there are some new changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Taxation and Revenue Department starts taking personal income tax returns on Monday, January 23. Returns are due by April 18, 2023. But there are some important differences this time around. A big change is that most seniors don’t have to pay state taxes on 2022 social security retirement benefits, according […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

