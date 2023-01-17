ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four D9/10 Girls Teams; 2 Boys Teams in Trib HSSN State Rankings

GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
Watch Live: Karns City at North Clarion Girls Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Watch live as Karns City takes on North Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from North Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports...
