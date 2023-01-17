Read full article on original website
Related
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 19, 2023: North Catholic girls to face test
The second half of section action in WPIAL girls basketball begins Thursday, highlighted by a battle for first place in Section 1-4A. Section leader and defending 3A champion North Catholic (11-3) will visits Highlands (9-4). The Trojans have a perfect 6-0 section record at the midway point, one game ahead...
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 17, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Ryleigh Minor, Shippensburg – Minor poured in a game-high 25 points in a dominant performance as the Greyhounds topped Gettysburg....
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 19, 2023
Steel-High and Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m. Biglerville at West Perry, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 19, 2023: Jasmine Timmerson scores 1,000th point in North Allegheny win
Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson scored 14 points to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career as North Allegheny defeated Hempfield, 59-44, in Section 1-6A girls basketball Thursday night. Caroline Henderson scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-4, 4-1). Sarah Podkol led the Spartans (7-9, 1-4) with 17 points. Albert Gallatin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Yough in playoff hunt
The Cougars girls basketball team is in a three-way tie for second place in a jam-packed Section 4-3A. Yough is 6-8 overall and 3-2 in section after winning three of its last six games. Section wins over Waynesburg (44-38) and McGuffey (39-23) moved the Cougars into contention in a section...
d9and10sports.com
Four D9/10 Girls Teams; 2 Boys Teams in Trib HSSN State Rankings
GREENSBURG, Pa. – Four District 9 and District 10 girls’ teams and two boys’ teams are in the Jan. 17 Trib HSSN State basketball rankings. On the girls’ side, Punxsutawney is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, Redbank Valley is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, Fairview is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A (Editor’s note – Fairview is a Class 4A team this cycle), and North Clarion is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Karns City at North Clarion Girls Basketball
FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Watch live as Karns City takes on North Clarion in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn have the call of the action from North Clarion High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports...
Comments / 0