OPEN M CEO Christine Curry resigns; returns to higher education

By Betty Lin-Fisher, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago
Christine Curry, who has served as chief executive officer of OPEN M for three years, is resigning.

The resignation for Curry, 54, will be effective Feb. 24, the Christian-based medical ministry and nonprofit. She will be returning to her long career in higher education, OPEN M said in a press release.

“Serving as the CEO at OPEN M has been a humbling, faith-filled time in my life where I have had the opportunity to work with a dedicated group of professional staff members and volunteers to change the path of individuals’ and families’ lives each and every day,” said Curry.

During Curry’s tenure, OPEN M food pantry services have grown 37% serving 50,634 individuals in 2022, the ministry said. The medical clinic has become more patient-centered and now offers telehealth appointments and mental health assessments for patients in need of referrals to mental health services partners. A massage therapy room has been added to complement other specialty services to improve patient health outcomes.

Additionally, Employment Services (ES) continues to serve the residents of Akron and Summit County by providing employment services, resume creation and job opportunities through the OPEN M network of employer partners, the ministry said. ES works with Summit County Department of Job and Family Services and the Akron Urban League to help people who are unemployed or underemployed to earn higher pay with benefits.

“While the Board of Directors are saddened to see Christine resign, we are blessed to have had her work with passion and dedication to move the mission forward and to leave the organization in a great position to continue serving the residents of the City of Akron and Summit County,” said Bob Pacanovsky, board chair, in a statement.

“The Board will be announcing their succession plan soon,” said Pacanovsky.

