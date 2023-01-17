Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
KWTX
Public Utility Commission of Texas agrees to new electricity model
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Public Utility Commission of Texas, or PUC, met this morning to discuss and possibly take action on a plan to redesign Texas’ electricity market. After the fatal winter storm of 2021 that left thousands without power, ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, made changes to prevent a future power grid crisis.
Environmentalists push for tougher oil and gas restrictions to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas — Two years ago, scientists announced they had discovered a new species in the Gulf of Mexico: Rice’s whale, which they called one of the rarest whales on the planet. The endangered species — only about 50 are believed to exist — lives in the northern...
Area farmers say their livelihood is threatened and look to legislature for help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Small farmers are in trouble and need help: So say some South Texas farmers as the 88th Texas Legislative session gets underway. In a recently published op-ed piece, Texas Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller covered a variety of threats facing small farmers, including foreign ownership of farmland and ranchland, and the state's power situation.
Texas Gun and Knife Show is Coming to the Big Country January 28 and 29
Last year, Texans set all kinds of records by purchasing more firearms and it seems like gun ownership is on the rise again. I'm wondering if it's because the first of the year and some folks are anticipating some cash refunds from their income tax returns. Nonetheless, find what you've been looking for at the Texas Gun and Knife Show.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
MySanAntonio
Food made of aborted fetuses needs clear labels, new Texas bill says
A Texas Republican proposed a bill in the state legislature calling for any food that contains "aborted human fetal tissue" to be clearly labeled, however according to one federal agency there is no need. The bill was filed by state Senator Bob Hall, who represents Texas District 2 which is...
Texas Agriculture Department wants $500K annually to help farmers facing higher risk of suicide
The department's helpline is less than a year old. But advocates hope Texas lawmakers fully fund it as farmers and ranchers continue to face hard economic times and isolation.
texasstandard.org
As Cheniere Energy expands operations on the Texas Gulf Coast, some are pushing back
The war in Ukraine has had numerous global impacts beyond the battlefield – from the realms of politics, the economy and something we’ve touched on previously at the Texas Standard: energy. With a sanctioned Russia no longer making the sorts of energy exports to Europe that the continent...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Governor Greg Abbott Said the Blame on the Migrant Crisis is President Biden
As Greg Abbott took the stage on Tuesday to be sworn in for his third re-election as Governor, he talked about the Texas economy, the power grid, public safety, and recited parts of the Texas state song. There was one part of his speech where Abbott attacked President Joe Biden for failing the state with the influx of migrants and the deadly fentanyl drug.
Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
42 Texas counties now support declaring invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – At least 42 counties have now declared an invasion or expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square. Harrison County’s commissioners and Judge...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is... Budget Surplus
This week, the Texas trio talked with government comptroller Glenn Hager about the mountain of excess cash in the state budget. Hear what he has to say about where it might go.
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
New plan could hike electricity bills to beef up Texas power grid
DALLAS — Members of the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday are expected to adopt a plan that will ultimately raise electricity rates for consumers in the belief that it will spur the building of new power plants. The proposed plan would pay power companies that produce electricity...
'Texas Original' dispensary calls for loosened usage laws as medical marijuana applications open
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety recently opened an application process to potentially add more medical marijuana dispensaries, but some say the state needs to expand who can use it first. "Texas is a hot button right now because everyone's calling saying, 'I want a dispensary,'"...
Comments / 7