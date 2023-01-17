Read full article on original website
Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Birder Jonathan McDowell Speaks To Local Rotarians
Jonathan Dowell: Birder Jonathan Dowell, with assistance from wife Tessa, found and photographed the rare Bohemian Waxwing in White Rock just days ago. Courtesy photo. Longtime birder Jonathan McDowell address local Rotarians at their January 10 lunchtime meeting. Photo by Londa Hull. BY LINDA HULL. Vice President. Rotary Club of...
Obituary: Madeline J. Williamson 1947-2022
Madeline passed away on December 28 after a long & fierce battle with cancer. She died at home with Birgitte and their dogs, in peace & beauty. Madeline & Birgitte fell in love with Abiquiu and bought their property on the Chama in 2000. They built a house made for their extended pet family, the enjoyment of birds & the beauty of the river, and for music performance. In 2008 the first season of the Abiquiu Chamber Music Festival opened and music continued to be played for twelve summers until Madeline’s last diagnosis in 2019. In that period 7,000 people walked through the doors of ACMF and enjoyed world class classical & contemporary music performances by both local, national and international performers – and joyously accompanied by the birds of Abiquiu. Most patrons hailed from the local community, but many came from afar, having heard of this extraordinary festival located right on the Rio Chama. The impact of Madeline’s passion in creating ACMF has had a lasting effect on the Abiquiu community. Thank you to everyone who came!
Gravely Disappointed With The White Moderate
I was disappointed to read this past Monday’s general flood of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “tributes” and quotes that ranged from out-of-context to the point of uselessness (e.g., our county PR department’s “I have a dream” social media quote with nothing further) to flat-out distortions that promote the opposite of King’s goals.
Los Alamos High School Olions Present Annual Topper Revue Jan. 20-21 At Duane Smith Auditorium
Come see Los Alamos High School Olions’ annual Topper Revue! This year’s show presents our four emcees – played by Evan Long, Olivia Long, Remy Patterson, and Elise Ovaska – as frat boys lost in the woods. It is a show that combines a typical talent show with the story written and acted by the four emcees, and promises to be thoroughly entertaining.
Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot Raises $10,344 To Help fight Hunger
CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot Day Nov. 20. Photo by B.E. Calkins. The 2022 Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk & Turkey Trot, held on November 20, raised a total of $10,344.50 to help fight hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Of that amount, online donations came to $8,123.50, off-line and in-person donations totaled $1881.00, First United Methodist Church donated $90.00, and Atomic City Runners sponsored the event with a $250.00 contribution. Eighty-two people participated in person by walking or running the course on North Mesa. The weather held, and participants had a pleasant time of it.
Los Alamos Schools Participate In ‘Great Kindness Challenge’ Jan. 23-27
The world can use some extra kindness right now. Students and staff from Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) will participate in the 12th Annual Great Kindness Challenge the week of Jan. 23-27 and they enthusiastically invite the entire community to join in. The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global...
LALT Production Of ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Returns For Friday And Saturday Performances
Los Alamos Little Theatre’s production of “8x10s: 7 Come 11” concludes this weekend with performances 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Tickets are available online at Event Brite or at the door. The production includes eight short plays written by local and regional playwrights....
Los Alamos Schools On 2-Hour Delay Wednesday, All Elementary Classes Canceled
Los Alamos Public Schools will be on a 2 hour delay today, January 18 to allow crews time to clear the snow and ice from campus parking lots and sidewalks to ensure student and staff safety. We cannot complete that task before 7:30 for a regular start. Main roads have been cleared but some side roads are still too icy for buses for a regular start.
Behind The Scenes With The Los Alamos Light Opera
Crew members work on the set for ‘Matilda, the Musical’. Courtesy photo. Cast members practice a routine for ‘Matilda, the Musical’. Courtesy photo. Working on a sign for the LALO production of ‘Matilda, the Musical. Courtesy photo. Cast members from Los Alamos Light Opera rehearse...
Los Alamos County Seeks Volunteers To Test New Website Navigation
Los Alamos County is seeking volunteers willing to test the navigation structure for a new Los Alamos County website. The ten-minute online test asks volunteers to perform 11 short tasks to indicate where they expect to find information on the county website. The results will assist the county project team and its consultant in better organizing data on the website to be more intuitive to the web user.
LAPS: School Board Meets Jan. 10, Appoints Sondra Wyman To Represent District 5
Sondra Wyman, far left, was unanimously appointed to the Los Alamos Public Schools Board Jan. 10. Also pictured are from left, Board vice president Ellen Specter, President Antonio Jaurigue, Member Melanis Colgan and Secretary Christine Bernstein. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPD NEWS RELEASE. The Los Alamos Public Schools Board met Jan....
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
Lads Of Enchantment Offer Singing Valentines This February
This February, send the perfect love note with a Singing Valentine from the Lads of Enchantment! Keep in harmony with cupid and order a special delivery from Los Alamos’ own 3NiceGuys Quartet, who will serenade your loved one with three timeless barbershop classics. Singing Valentines are $50 each. Call Chuck at 505-662-9127 or 505-672-5049 to order yours today. Reservations are limited. Visit ladsofenchantment.org for more information.
RPLA Invites Republicans To Meeting Thursday, Jan. 19
As you might know, I was elected RPLA Chair for the 2023-2024 term and am deeply honored to serve in this role. I plan to use my business and organizational skills, as well as my experience with campaigns, to build a stronger infrastructure for our local party. To achieve our goals, I am changing the format of our meetings. RPLA Central Committee meetings will be held every other month on the 3rd Thursday. These meetings will be for registered Republicans only and focused on business. Our open forum events will be open to the public and focused on outreach. They will include special dinners, picnics, candidate meet & greets, movie nights, and social gatherings. Expect fun and patriotic activities to celebrate our cherished freedoms!
County Announces Delayed Opening For Non-Essential County Government Facilities
Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne has ordered a two-hour delay for all non-essential county government facilities for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, due to hazardous weather conditions. County crews are working to clear major roads and streets according to the FY23 Snow and Ice Control Plan. Interested individuals...
Update: Los Alamos Public Schools Closed Tuesday Due To Snow
Los Alamos Public Schools will be closed for the day due to snow. More snow is predicted throughout the day. All clubs, activities and sports are also canceled. LAPS expects to return to a regular school day tomorrow, Jan. 18. Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy says, ‘Be safe and enjoy the snow’.
Update: Non-Essential County Government Facilities, Operations Closed Jan. 17
Los Alamos County Manager Steven Lynne has ordered closure for all non-essential county government facilitiies and operations for Tuesday, January 17, due to hazardous weather conditions. County officials note that the Atomic City Transit fixed route and para transit services will be suspended today at 8:30 a.m. While the Eco...
LAPS On 2-Hour Delay Tuesday, Jan. 17 Due To Snow
Los Alamos Public Schools will be on a 2 hour delay today, January 17, due to snow. This delay will give our crews time to make sure parking lots and sidewalks are clear. There will be NO morning 3Y program. LAPS Inclement Weather Procedures:. Two-hour Delayed Start:. Buses will arrive...
County Government Website Down As Of 2:30 P.M. Tuesday – Update: Issue Has Been Resolved
Los Alamos County is aware that as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, its government website began experiencing performance issues. County staff is in communication with its website provider, CivicLive. The county has received assurances from the CivicLive engineering team that they are troubleshooting the issue and working to...
