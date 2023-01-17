Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO