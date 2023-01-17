ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow

By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy