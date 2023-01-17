Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow
By all accounts, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown has to be happy with quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product led the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season and he’s currently leading them on another playoff run. Brown commented about the signal-caller’s future in Cincy but his comments did offer up a message, even if Read more... The post Bengals owner sends message to Joe Burrow appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
WFAA
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's by how much.
DALLAS — After Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, the Cowboys danced their way into a Texas two-step with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are arguably the league's hottest team, with the numbers to show for it, too. San Francisco...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news
It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Patrick Mahomes praises Trevor Lawrence's wife's 'baller move' after win over Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently celebrated their wild comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night with some well-deserved comfort food.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
