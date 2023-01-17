Read full article on original website
Recession-proof Your Beauty Brand with Beekman 1802, Bubble & Mad Rabbit Execs
The old rules no longer apply. Influencer beauty isn't what it once was. DTC models often pale in comparison to booming retail partnerships. And the economy? Uncertainty reigns. Beauty has been a resilient category in times of economic uncertainty, and 2023 is no exception. Yet, in challenging times, business fundamentals...
Say no to the spotlight-stealing packaging
Packaging and formulation should work hand in hand to help highlight each other, not detract from one another. If one outweighs the other, it can lead to problems. Some packaging can overwhelm the senses with color, shape and design leading to impulse buying. Impulsive buying makes consumers shop for something they don’t necessarily need or pick up a product based on looks alone. These factors can lead to a bad ending for the customer and the brand.
Aveda Receives B Corp Certification
Aveda Corporation has announced it has received B Corp certification. The following contributed to the company's certification:. Use of Aveda's internal holistic and quantitative environmental scoring process, known as the Green Score. Comprehensive benefits offered to employees, including volunteer time off for all employees and subsidized off-site childcare. A company...
Makeup by Mario Receives $40M Minority Growth Investment
Makeup by Mario has received a $40 million minority growth investment from Provenance and Silas Capital. The investment will enable Makeup by Mario to further accelerate the expansion of its product assortment at Sephora in North America and abroad, augment the existing management team and significantly grow its direct-to-consumer business.
