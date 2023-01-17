2-year-old dies a week after South LA hit-and-run crash that also killed his teen brother

A 2-year-old boy died one week after a violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old brother.

The fatal collision happened Jan. 9 near Main Street and 11th Place, according to police.

Surveillance video shared by a local business shows the moments leading up to, and immediately after, the crash. Investigators believe a driver in a silver Mercedes may have sped through a red light as it was traveling on Main and hit a silver SUV that was traveling on 111th.

The boys' mother was driving the SUV. She and the front passenger, a 16-year-old, were injured. Her 13-year-old son Chris Amaya-Pineda died at the hospital last week.

On Monday, family members confirmed that his 2-year-old brother, Damien, also succumbed to his injuries.

A woman, two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, and a search is now underway for the driver.

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at the scene of the crash to support the grieving parents.

"I was dropping them off at Grandma's house and I didn't see this coming," said their mother, Deborah Amaya. "I didn't just lose one. I lost two of my sons."

GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses.

The suspect who hit the victims has yet to be identified.