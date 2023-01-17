2-year-old dies a week after South LA hit-and-run crash that also killed his teen brother
A 2-year-old boy died one week after a violent hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old brother. The fatal collision happened Jan. 9 near Main Street and 11th Place, according to police. Surveillance video shared by a local business shows the moments leading up to, and immediately after, the crash. Investigators believe a driver in a silver Mercedes may have sped through a red light as it was traveling on Main and hit a silver SUV that was traveling on 111th. The boys' mother was driving the SUV. She and the front passenger, a 16-year-old, were injured. Her 13-year-old son Chris Amaya-Pineda died at the hospital last week. On Monday, family members confirmed that his 2-year-old brother, Damien, also succumbed to his injuries.
A woman, two teenagers and a toddler were injured in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles, and a search is now underway for the driver.A candlelight vigil was held Monday night at the scene of the crash to support the grieving parents. "I was dropping them off at Grandma's house and I didn't see this coming," said their mother, Deborah Amaya. "I didn't just lose one. I lost two of my sons." A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral and medical expenses. The suspect who hit the victims has yet to be identified.
