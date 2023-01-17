Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Industrial Technology at the Career Academy, Part One
Industrial Technology Teacher Brent Ewell with the Career Academy of Pella discusses the changes made to the program to modernize what students are learning. This is part one of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Winterim Students Featured on Today’s Let’s Talk Pella
A special experience with unique classes, internships, and trips far away from home has wrapped up on Eagle Lane. The 11th annual Winterim finished last week at Pella Christian High School. More than 50 businesses welcomed Pella Christian students earlier this month, and two groups left Pella for trips —...
IN DEPTH: Weiler Gift to Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
The Weiler Foundation has just made a major gift to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Megan Weiler Green and Katelyn Freeseman, with the Weiler Foundation and Kevin Kincaid, CEO of the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Podcast: Play...
Indianola Snow Ordinance Safety Information
The City of Indianola wants to remind residents of their snow ordinance policy, and the parking restrictions that go along with the ordinance being put in place. The City of Indianola issues a proactive notification of their snow ordinance going into effect if the forecast indicates two inches of snow or more is probable, and is in place until streets are plowed and cleared. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets during the snow ordinance, and during the snow removal effort vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed to allow for safe and efficient plow operations. Pal also said cars being on the streets is a safety hazard for not only property, but for the snow plow drivers as well, and can significantly delay the streets being cleared. For more information, click below.
District Large Group Speech is Saturday
The District All-Group Speech competition is slated for Saturday at South Tama High School in Tama. Among the schools attending the event in the area are Melcher-Dallas, Knoxville, Pleasantville, Pella, Pella Christian and PCM. Last year Melcher-Dallas had four individuals make it to state from the district level. The four...
Indianola City Council Approves New Daycare Site Plan
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday, which included approval of a major site plan for a new daycare located at 1010 N Jefferson Way. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the council wanted to help lift a deficit of available childcare in the community, while addressing concerns that traffic flow in the area would not be overly impacted.
Fire and EMS Budget is Proposed to Council
The Knoxville City Council heard from Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman about the Department’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2024. The budget is asking for a 17.83 percent increase from the past budget. The budget is asking to add three part-time positions, one for each shift. Overall operations have...
Indianola Parks and Rec Hosting Tunes and Treats
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series in February, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
Knoxville Airport Hires a New Manager
Steve Mitchell, with the Knoxville airport board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that the Knoxville airport commission interviewed interested parties in replacing Dan Van Donselaar as manager of the Knoxville Airport. On Saturday morning the commission voted to offer the position to Katherine Shawver. Katherine and her husband, Kyle are residents of Marion County. Both are commercial pilots and have extensive experience in the aviation industry.
Indianola Boys Swimming Hosts Conference Meet, Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
The Indianola boys swimming team hosts the Little Hawkeye Conference meet at the Indianola YMCA tonight, while the boys wrestling team will celebrate senior night with Oskaloosa visiting in a conference dual. The Indians boys swimmers will host the other three participating Little Hawkeye Conference swimming programs in Grinnell, Oskaloosa,...
Knoxville Places Ten on All SCC Band
Knoxville had ten students selected to participate in the South Central Conference Honor Band. Making the honor band for Knoxville and the instruments they play include the following: Kyl Bauer, horn; Austin Bishop, trombone; Gavin Eilbert, alto saxophone;Jessica Fuller, tuba; Bailey Heath, alto saxophone; Kira McKinney, clarinet; Erika Merideth, flute; Caleb Murra, trumpet; Taylor Newendorp, percussion and Reagan Oye, clarinet.
Nominations Still Open for Indianola Chamber Annual Awards
Registration to attend the annual Indianola Chamber of Commerce Dinner and Awards Ceremony is open. Chamber President and CEO Amanda Zwanziger tells KNIA News the chamber will recognize the winners of the annual awards, including Distinguished Chamber Leader, Educator of the Year, Emerging Business, and the Steven G. Pfeiffer Volunteer of the Year Award. The nomination process for all the awards is currently underway, with a presentation ceremony held at the dinner. The annual dinner will be in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus beginning at 5:30pm.
Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones
A Celebration of Life with food served for Ruth Charlene (Evans) Jones of Pershing, has been scheduled for April 29th, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. with her family present at the Youth Center in Pershing. A family burial will be held at a later date at Zion Methodist Church in Pershing. Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Ruth’s family.
Pleasantville Cancer Crusher Event is Friday
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. There will be a free will donation pork dinner that night, and a quilt will be auctioned...
Indianola City Council Swears in Fire Captains, Police Lieutenants
The Indianola City Council met in a regular session Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday on Monday, swearing in Fire Captains Chuck Cross and Eric Wallace, and Police Lieutenant Rick Largesse and Justin Keller. The council opened a public hearing regarding a planned unit development for...
National Guard event in Knoxville
The Iowa National Guard held a Civic Leader Event in Knoxville at the Armory yesterday. This event was for employers and local leaders. Jackie Schmillen, Director of Public Affairs with the Iowa National Guard, tells KNIA/KRLS News the purpose of the event “So we really are wanting to re engage with our communities that our armories are a part of across the state of Iowa. We have something that we would typically do with the Iowa National Guard, where senior leaders come and do a yearly visit, they come to see if everything is as it should be, check in with our soldiers, but we want to make sure we use this as an opportunity to re engage with the community leaders, business leaders that are in these communities really tell the National Guard story.”
Pella City Council to Resolve Fiber Project Contracts
The Pella City Council will have several resolutions to consider at their regular meeting this evening. The council will schedule a public hearing to convey property to the Timberview Development project, as well as review an amendment for a private development agreement between the city and RDP Holdings, setting a hearing date to approve bids for Monroe Street gravel conversion, accepting public improvements for the final competition of the Pella Fiber to home project and for the drop service agreement to connect homes and businesses to the network. The Pella City Council meeting begins at 6:00 this evening in the Pella Public Safety Complex and can be viewed online. join.me/CityofPella.
Indianola YMCA Beginning Annual Fundraising Campaign
The Indianola YMCA is beginning their annual fundraising campaign in February, raising money throughout the month to assist the Y in completing their mission. Executive Director Heather Hulen tells KNIA News the YMCA is a charity organization, and all monetary funds help make up the gap in their budget to allow all in the area to take advantage of Y services.
Indianola Art Festival Two-Day Celebration in July
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
