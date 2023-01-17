The Iowa National Guard held a Civic Leader Event in Knoxville at the Armory yesterday. This event was for employers and local leaders. Jackie Schmillen, Director of Public Affairs with the Iowa National Guard, tells KNIA/KRLS News the purpose of the event “So we really are wanting to re engage with our communities that our armories are a part of across the state of Iowa. We have something that we would typically do with the Iowa National Guard, where senior leaders come and do a yearly visit, they come to see if everything is as it should be, check in with our soldiers, but we want to make sure we use this as an opportunity to re engage with the community leaders, business leaders that are in these communities really tell the National Guard story.”

