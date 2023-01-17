Read full article on original website
Spits and Suds: Stars blank Golden Knights, Ty Dellandrea, trade deadline talk
After a shutout win in Vegas, hosts Sean Shapiro and Gavin Spittle reflect on an impressive road victory over the Pacific Division-leading Knights. The guys spotlight Ty Dellandrea and Gavin mentions two former Stars that Dellandrea reminds him of.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns
Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
Kings star Domantas Sabonis’ injury status vs. Thunder, revealed
Domantas Sabonis was a late scratch for Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers due to a non-COVID illness. It doesn’t sound like a major concern, but it could be serious enough to force the 26-year-old to sit out his second straight game when the Sacramento Kings take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis’ injury status vs. Thunder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings’ defensive miscues lead to costly loss against Arizona
The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout, snapping their opponent’s nine-game losing streak. The loss is a metaphor for the season, as Detroit’s momentum quickly shifted to the other side on the scoresheet and in the standings. Why it Matters. Detroit’s defense...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
Bobby Portis reveals lofty goal for this season
Bobby Portis has become one of the most crucial players for the Milwaukee Bucks and he was instrumental in helping the team win the NBA championship in 2021. The eight-year veteran has had career seasons since joining the Bucks as a free agent in 2020. This season, however, he has his sights set on a […] The post Bobby Portis reveals lofty goal for this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL rumors: Rangers eyeing Timo Meier, Patrick Kane deals ahead of NHL trade deadline
The New York Rangers are looking to upgrade the roster ahead of their Stanley Cup run, and may use the trade deadline to do just that. In hopes of buffing up the offense, the Rangers are reportedly sizing up potential moves for a pair of star forwards. According to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, […] The post NHL rumors: Rangers eyeing Timo Meier, Patrick Kane deals ahead of NHL trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics
The Golden State Warriors’ sudden starting lineup change against the Boston Celtics on Thursday didn’t quite lead them to victory. But just because the defending champions ultimately ell just short against the best team in the Eastern Conference on its home floor hardly means Steve Kerr will fall victim to prioritizing immediate result over long-term […] The post Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
St. Louis Blues score easy victory against Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators hit the road for a game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in a Central Division showdown at Enterprise Center. The result was a 5-2 loss, ending their win streak at two. Two minutes after Brayden Schenn put the Blues ahead, Colton Sissons, playing in his...
DeMar DeRozan drops on-the-nose take on 2024 Team USA invite
Chicago Bulls veteran forward DeMar DeRozan has managed to defy and elude Father Time, both in terms of his production and playstyle. Averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists per game this season, the 33-year-old continues to impress in Chicago, playing his best basketball since his prime days with the Toronto Raptors. With that in mind, […] The post DeMar DeRozan drops on-the-nose take on 2024 Team USA invite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Tortorella addresses Ivan Provorov’s shocking LGBTQ stance
The Philadelphia Flyers got back in the win column after toying with the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 victory at home Tuesday night, but the team’s success is being shadowed by controversy, as defenseman Ivan Provorov revealed after the contest that the reason he did not take part in the pregame warmup was that he […] The post John Tortorella addresses Ivan Provorov’s shocking LGBTQ stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia attends first game after $4.4 billion purchase
The Phoenix Suns will probably want to put their best effort forward Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets because the new boss will be in the building. Owner Mat Ishbia is appearing at his first game at the Footprint Center since acquiring the team for a record $ 4.4 billion, according to Shams Charania. Ishbia […] The post Suns owner Mat Ishbia attends first game after $4.4 billion purchase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
