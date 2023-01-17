90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges.
On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State Route 95 in Marion. After investigation, Rittenour allegedly found a loaded gun, about 90 grams of cocaine and $755 in cash in the car.Parents suing Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
Hood was arrested for a probation violation and charged with weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated possession of drugs, pending lab results.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 4