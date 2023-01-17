ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

By Adam Conn
 2 days ago

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges.

On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State Route 95 in Marion. After investigation, Rittenour allegedly found a loaded gun, about 90 grams of cocaine and $755 in cash in the car.

Hood was arrested for a probation violation and charged with weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated possession of drugs, pending lab results.

