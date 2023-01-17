Read full article on original website
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Sabor Latino Inaugural Banquet
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony presents 'A Dance in Vienna'. Noon Notebook: 'Lubbock Legends' at the Buddy Holly Hall. Noon Notebook: Inside Out Foundation to host Women's Health Seminar. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST.
KCBD
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a state-concert in San Antonio in February. Getting honored in this way is rare. It also finishes a high school career on a high note. “Anytime I have free time, I’m looking at my...
KCBD
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023
KCBD
Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
KCBD
Matador Club presents ‘Lubbock Legends’ Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green at Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Matador Club is presenting “Lubbock Legends” on February 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. The stars of West Texas are aligning for an evening showcase of songs, stories with Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, & William Clark Green.
KCBD
Noon Notebook: 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season underway
KCBD
TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
KCBD
A cool down for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow’s high temperatures sit in the low 60s, a warm up in comparison to today’s highs. Still, things cool off with the passage of a week front which leaves Saturday’s highs in low 50s to start the weekend. The cooler temps don’t last, by Sunday we’re already back into the upper 50s.
KCBD
Expo center board member gives design input based on personal experience
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Janet Mitchell sits on the Lubbock County Expo Center Board because of her 17 years of experience with horses. Allowing her to give input on what works best for equestrians. Janet was born and raised in Mexico City. She says that is where she was introduced...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
KCBD
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
KCBD
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
KCBD
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
KCBD
Wind relief, then the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A welcome break from the strong winds of the past few days. Winds today will generally average about 10 mph (ranging from 5 to 15 mph). Gusty winds will return the next two days. Along with less wind, today will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will...
KCBD
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
KCBD
Enrollment increases at TTU’s Davis College, despite national decline in ag interest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 2020 there have been 500 more students admitted into the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Texas Tech University Institutional Research’s Fact Book. Nationally, there has been a decrease in interest young adults have for the ag industry. The...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police. Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. Traffic delays are expected while crews work...
