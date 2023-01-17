ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Noon Notebook: Sabor Latino Inaugural Banquet

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony presents 'A Dance in Vienna'. Noon Notebook: 'Lubbock Legends' at the Buddy Holly Hall. Noon Notebook: Inside Out Foundation to host Women's Health Seminar. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST.
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
Noon Notebook: Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023

Lubbock doctor named American Burn Association President

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By now you probably know that Lubbock has the highest-level Burn Center in the region, housed at University Medical Center. Soon, another distinction will come with that as Lubbock doctor Sharmila Dissanaike has been named the national President of the American Burn Association. She will become President-Elect in May and then take over the role as President in 2025.
TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
A cool down for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow’s high temperatures sit in the low 60s, a warm up in comparison to today’s highs. Still, things cool off with the passage of a week front which leaves Saturday’s highs in low 50s to start the weekend. The cooler temps don’t last, by Sunday we’re already back into the upper 50s.
SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
Wind relief, then the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A welcome break from the strong winds of the past few days. Winds today will generally average about 10 mph (ranging from 5 to 15 mph). Gusty winds will return the next two days. Along with less wind, today will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will...
A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police. Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. Traffic delays are expected while crews work...
LUBBOCK, TX

