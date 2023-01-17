East Lansing council votes to dismiss City Manager George Lahanas with severance deal

EAST LANSING − The City Council voted unanimously to approve a separation agreement with George Lahanas Tuesday evening, abruptly ending a more than decade-long tenure for the city manager who received positive marks on his latest evaluation.

Mayor Ron Bacon requested the exit package be negotiated with Lahanas, who served in other administrative roles before being named city manager in 2012.

The City Council also voted to approve an interim city manager employment agreement with retired fire chief Randy Talifarro. That deal takes effect Feb. 13.

Assistant City Manager Thomas Fehrenbach , who has accepted a job elsewhere and submitted his resignation , will take on city manager responsibilities until his last day Friday. East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson will handle responsibilities until Talifarro starts, per the city's succession plan, East Lansing City Attorney Anthony Chubb said Tuesday.

Lahanas, 52, did not return a call seeking comment and was not in his usual seat near council members Tuesday. Talifarro could not be reached for comment.

Bacon said before the vote “there’s nothing disparaging” regarding the settlement agreement or council and Lahanas' relationship. This was “the direction of things and what we want to see done and things along that,” he said.

The makeup of the council has changed significantly in the more than 10 years Lahanas was city manager.

Bacon and City Councilmember Dana Watson were appointed to East Lansing City Council in August 2020 and voters reelected them in November 2021. Councilmember George Brookover was also elected in November 2021 and Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg was elected in November 2019.

“There was nothing bad,” Bacon said, and "even the nature of this agreement and attempted agreement was out of respect for the position, for the role, for whoever else is going to sit in that role and the city manager departing that role. There’s a great deal of respect from this council and from the city for the individual in that role.”

Gregg said she didn't want to move forward without praising what Lahanas has done.

She said he inherited some pretty significant complications when he moved into the role, like Evergreen property debt and "pretty major financial complications with our pension agreements" which are now in a much better place thanks to Lahanas' leadership.

She added he should be proud of his about 25 years of service for the city.

“This is not a reflection of any malfeasance or any mismanagement and wherever he ends up in his next community, they will have a strong manager and will be lucky to have him," Gregg said.

Councilmember George Brookover said he was going to "reluctantly vote" to approve the settlement because Lahanas had already signed it.

The vote was 4-0 because former councilwoman Lisa Babcock was elected to serve as an East Lansing 54B District Court judge and resigned from her council seat effective Dec. 28. Later in the meeting, the council voted to name former Lansing police lieutenant Noel Garcia to fill Babcock's seat.

Bacon had asked Chubb to negotiate the agreement, which had already been signed by Lahanas and his assistant, Nicole Mosteller as a witness to the separation agreement, by Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed agreement states that “East Lansing City Council has determined that it is in the best interests of the CITY to separate LAHANAS’ employment in order to go in a different direction in the management of the CITY.”

Lahanas was appointed East Lansing City Manager in February 2012, but served as the city's interim city manager and assistant city manager prior to that.

According to the agreement, Lahanas will receive $46,035.80 for his unused paid time off and $172,896 in severance pay.

He will also receive health, dental and life insurance benefits until February 2024. And he'll receive five years of health insurance upon his 60th birthday until he's eligible for Medicare under the proposed deal. If he dies prior to fully utilizing that benefit, his spouse and family members will still be entitled to immediately begin the health insurance benefits for a five-year period under the same terms and conditions.

The city also agreed to buy Lahanas a year of service in the Municipal Employees Retirement System toward his retirement.

The full monetary value of the deal wasn't immediately clear Tuesday evening.

Lahanas waived any right to be re-appointed, rehired or to reapply for any position with the city by signing the agreement.

The proposed contract Talifarro signed is valid until July 31, continuing afterward on a month-to-month basis unless terminated.

He will receive a base monthly salary of $15,000, or $180,000 a year, a monthly housing stipend of $3,000, 60 hours of paid time off and other benefits, according to the agreement.

Talifarro retired as East Lansing's fire chief in 2021. For six years, he was chief in both East Lansing and Lansing in a deal reached between East Lansing officials and former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero's administration.

He resigned from the Lansing position in 2019 , about six months after Lansing Mayor Andy Schor was elected, citing a lack of trust and a feeling that Schor wanted to move forward with a different chief.

Talifarro described the culture in Schor's administration "unhealthy to say the least."

Talifarro graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in public administration and completed a master of arts homeland security program through the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

The East Lansing City Council voted to go into closed sessions on Oct. 11, Oct. 18, and Nov. 1, as requested by Lahanas, to consider his personnel evaluation.

Most of the council said he exceeded expectations when it came to professionalism, communications, leadership, financial management, community relations and interaction with City Council, according to his performance evaluation .

Council members were more split when it came to the topics of “management of the organization” and “policy execution.”

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing council votes to dismiss City Manager George Lahanas with severance deal