Hundreds gather in Houma to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil-rights legacy

Hundreds gathered Monday in Houma's Courthouse Square to remember the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday that honors his legacy.

At noon, a crowd gathered downtown on Church Street and marched to Dumas Auditorium on Tunnel Boulevard., where elected officials, religious leaders and others spoke.

Terrebonne's NAACP, which sponsored the event, also recognized the 1969 Southdown High School Eagles baseball team with an award. The Houma team won state championship in baseball playing in an all-Black league during segregation but were not recognized by the public school system for the achievement until last year.

Standing in front of the Houma Courthouse, the Rev. Charles Brown of Beacon Light Church of Gray argued that part of King's legacy was securing the right to vote for Black Americans. He encouraged residents to excercise that right to ensure elected officials represent the desires of the community.

"They don't do the same for us as they do for themselves — I'm talking about our representatives — because we are not asking for it," Brown said. "And one of the ways we can do that is through our voice at the ballot box. Dr. King saw it — we must vote."

Interim Terrebonne Parish Councilman Alvin Tillman said the fact that the gathering was held in the Courthouse Square is proof of the power of the vote because at one time Black residents were barred from that public space.

Tillman told how Joseph Dupart was the Black mayor of Houma during the Reconstruction era, serving from 1872 to 1876. Terrebonne also had eight Black sheriffs during Reconstruction. Recovered from obscurity, five of the sheriffs' photos were added to a memorial wall in the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office in 2020.

"That tells you that, within the city of Houma, Black folk voted," Tillman said. "And I want to say to the young folks, you are standing on the backs of giants that have made many sacrifices, and I want you to understand that that torch will be turned over to you."

More local news:Le Petit Theatre in Houma celebrates grand opening. First show later this month.

Wendell Shelby-Wallace, a Houma native who serves as a special advisor for the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on Atlanta, spoke of the Black community's shared history with the Jewish community. Shelby-Wallace likened King's life to that of the biblical Moses.

"The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King didn't make it to the promised land, but we as a people are here today," Shelby-Wallace said. "I can't help but to wonder what our Moses would say in response to how things in the promised land have unfolded."

Shelby-Wallace was joined by Shari Rogers, director of "Shared Legacies," who invited members of the Terrebonne NAACP Youth Council to Dillard University in New Orleans for a screening of the movie Tuesday. The movie, produced in 2020, covers the cooperation between the Black and Jewish communities during the 1960s civil rights movement.

Rogers said Dillard was chosen to honor the late Samuel DuBois Cook, the university's fourth president, who served from 1974 to 1997. In 1989, he created the Dillard University National Conference on Black-Jewish Relations.

Dr. Theodore Lawless, a world-renowned physician and philanthropist from and native of Thibodaux, who died in 1971 at age 78, had ties to both Dillard University and Israel. Lawless was a leader in the field of medical science and a successful entrepreneur in spite of the racism he faced in his time.

Lawless had a hand in the construction of the Lawless Memorial Chapel at Dillard; the Lawless Department of Dermatology at Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel; and the Lawless Clinical and Research Laboratory in Dermatology of the Hebrew Medical School in Jerusalem.