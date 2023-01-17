Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
D.C. Mayor to Biden: Your Teleworking Employees Are Killing My City
Washington has the highest work-from-home rate of any major city. With an empty downtown, the city faces a real risk of economic peril.
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Gallaudet University
Robbie Cheatham dies; key figure in Miller case
Robbie D, Cheatham, a 1956 alumna of Kendall School, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was one of five Black Deaf children who were plaintiffs in the landmark Miller v. District of Columbia Board of Education case in 1952 that gave Black Deaf children the right to be educated at Kendall School. She was the only female in this group of five Black Deaf students who benefitted from the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Many other Black Deaf students benefited as well.
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case
BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
howard.edu
Howard and Georgetown Universities To Launch Joint Medical Humanities Center Funded by Mellon Foundation Grant
WASHINGTON — The Mellon Foundation has awarded a 3.5 year, $3 million grant to support a collaboration between Georgetown University and Howard University in the establishment of a center for medical humanities. The Georgetown-Howard Center for Medical Humanities and Health Justice will focus on reducing health disparities in Washington through leveraging methods of critical inquiry at the heart of the humanities.
Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger
Comptroller, AG and local leaders also submit latest campaign finance reports. The post Moore-Miller team reports $251K campaign cash haul since election — and inauguration fundraising was almost certainly bigger appeared first on Maryland Matters.
southarkansassun.com
District Of Columbia City Council Reduces Penalty For Violent Crimes By Overturning Mayor’s Veto Of Criminal Code
The District of Columbia City Council reduce the penalty for violent crimes by overturning the mayor’s veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. Reportedly, Mayor Bowser vetoed the revisions earlier this month. The District of Columbia City Council has voted in favor of the revisions of the Criminal Code...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
fox5dc.com
Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code
WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
DC Police Union criticizes criminal code overhaul and warns of 'exploding' crime rates
The D.C. Police Union criticized the City Council for overriding Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a massive overhaul to the district’s criminal code , arguing the bill’s implementation would lead to “exploding” crime rates. The D.C. City Council voted 12-1 on Tuesday to override Bowser’s...
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
DC council softens penalties for violent crimes by overriding mayor's veto of criminal code rewrite
The DC City Council has overruled a veto from Mayor Muriel Bowser, forcing through a revision of the criminal code that would lighten penalties for violent crimes.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company
The Paul Laurence Dunbar Apartments, located on 15th Street near the U Street corridor, houses residents 62 years and older, many of whom have a fixed income. The post Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company appeared first on The Washington Informer.
uspis.gov
Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.
The mall is the latest high-profile shopping outlet to shutter in recent months. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Google.com, andBethesdaMagazine.com.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
