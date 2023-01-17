ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gallaudet University

Robbie Cheatham dies; key figure in Miller case

Robbie D, Cheatham, a 1956 alumna of Kendall School, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was one of five Black Deaf children who were plaintiffs in the landmark Miller v. District of Columbia Board of Education case in 1952 that gave Black Deaf children the right to be educated at Kendall School. She was the only female in this group of five Black Deaf students who benefitted from the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Many other Black Deaf students benefited as well.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw from case

BALTIMORE — All six defense attorneys for former City State's Attorney Marylin Mosby have asked to withdraw from her perjury and mortgage fraud case, and for a public defender to take over for them, according to a motion filed in the District Court of Maryland.The motion — filed on behalf of her six private lawyers — came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden.Four of the lawyers, who work at Bolden's law firm, said they could no longer represent Mosby because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
howard.edu

Howard and Georgetown Universities To Launch Joint Medical Humanities Center Funded by Mellon Foundation Grant

WASHINGTON — The Mellon Foundation has awarded a 3.5 year, $3 million grant to support a collaboration between Georgetown University and Howard University in the establishment of a center for medical humanities. The Georgetown-Howard Center for Medical Humanities and Health Justice will focus on reducing health disparities in Washington through leveraging methods of critical inquiry at the heart of the humanities.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code

WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC
