Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC
Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest
German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Ten Hag: Man United to blame for late Crystal Palace equaliser
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bemoaned his side's failure to get a second goal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.
The message that Antonio Conte is really trying to get across at Spurs
Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.
Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must be more ruthless after Crystal Palace equaliser
Erik ten Hag criticised his Manchester United players for not being ruthless enough on Wednesday night after conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Crystal Palace to miss the chance to go second.
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Man Utd ‘in advanced transfer talks for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu’ after just six Premier League appearances this season
MANCHESTER UNITED have been linked with a surprising and shock move for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu. The Red Devils were not expected to be in the market for any new additions this month after snapping up goalkeeper Jack Butland on a free transfer and forward Wout Weghorst on loan. However,...
SB Nation
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
BBC
It was the reaction we needed - Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after edging past Wolves in the FA Cup: "Everybody got that reaction - it was the reaction we needed to show. The game was completely different to last time and I'm really happy with that. All the individual performances were good. "I said to the boys...
chatsports.com
Southampton 'bid $8.6million for Antalyaspor and United States striker Haji Wright, short of the Turkish side's $11m asking price'... as the Saints hope they can add more fire power in battle to avoid Premier League relegation
Relegation pole sitters Southampton are hoping that that addition of United States striker Haji Wright will be just what they need to stay in the Premier League. With the relegation battle as tight as ever, Southampton are in need of goals and they hope the Antalyaspor man could be exactly what's required to stay up.
NBC Sports
Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch
Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man City v Tottenham
I originally went for a 3-3 draw when this game was meant to be played, in September, but I am definitely not saying that now. I know Manchester City have not been at their fluent best recently but they should still have too much for a Tottenham team who have put some in some really disappointing performances.
Wolves v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Wolves in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Watch: Tottenham stun Manchester City with two quick fire goals
Tottenham has silenced the Etihad with two quick-fire goals to dent Manchester City’s title hopes. Pep Guardiola will be kicking himself at halftime as his side is 2-0 down to Tottenham and headed for a third consecutive defeat. A win tonight will rejuvenate the Citizen’s title hopes but so...
Comments / 0