Unless Fulham, Brighton or Brentford get a wriggle on, this season’s Premier League top four is beginning to look like a done deal already. A gap has emerged, and we’d like to wish everyone else the best of luck in closing it. Who could bridge that gap? Not Chelsea, who have taken themselves off the gameboard to wait for Potterball to percolate, which it should do by 2029. Not Liverpool, once so entertaining but now such a grind to watch that the BBC has to punch up their tedious shenanigans with an uplifting bongo soundtrack. And not Southampton, who have almost certainly left it too late under self-appointed messiah Nathan Jones with their one-in-a-row sequence of result.

1 DAY AGO