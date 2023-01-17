Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to begin serving time for tax fraud

Todd and Julie Chrisley are beginning their new lives behind bars.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple reported to their respective federal prisons on Tuesday, two months after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years for fraud and tax evasion, according to multiple outlets.

Todd, 53, is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. Meanwhile, Julie, 50, was originally set to spend the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna just two hours away.

But, according to Entertainment Tonight , she was reassigned on Dec. 20 to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Ky.

She also has a 16-month probation sentence to fulfill once she is released from prison.

Just days ago, the Chrisleys — who are appealing their convictions — were denied bail. The embattled pair’s request to extend their surrender date by 21 days was also dismissed by the court.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged that the duo submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans and that Julie also submitted false credit reports and bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

Their June 2022 guilty verdict came in tandem with claims from Todd’s ex-business partner, Mark Braddock, that the reality star cheated on Julie with him and that they paid off a blackmailer to keep the alleged gay affair a secret.

Todd has vehemently denied Braddock’s allegations.

During the Dec. 29 episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast , Todd shut down speculation about his sexuality while taking aim at Braddock’s looks — even calling him “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb.”

“What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man,” he scoffed, “it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock.”

One week later, Julie took to the podcast to express concerns over being “separated” from Todd for an extended period while in the slammer.

Recalling a friend’s advice that “the tears that you shed are sewing the seeds for your future,” she noted that the quote “has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees.”

Todd has been married to Julie since 1996, and they share three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 25, and Grayson, 16. Todd also has two kids with ex-wife Teresa Terry: Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31.

Todd and Julie adopted Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, 10, after the recovering addict lost custody in 2016.

Savannah has said she plans to take custody of her niece, Chloe, and brother Grayson when her parents report to prison. However, per TMZ , Chloe’s mother, Angela Johnson, is working to regain full custody of the Chrisleys’ granddaughter.

The majority of the family starred on USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” since its 2014 premiere.