Donatella Versace reflects on her decades-long friendship with Britney Spears

Donatella Versace is Team Britney.

Emily Ratajkowski welcomed the fashion designer, 67, to the newest episode of her podcast, “High Low with EmRata,” today, and Versace opened up about her storied career — including her longtime friendship with Britney Spears and the “amazing” experience of designing for the singer’s 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari .

“It was amazing to see Britney, so liberated, so free,” the fashion legend — who also attended as one of Spears’ few guests and “spent a few days with her” — said, adding “the wedding was very small, but very beautiful.”

The “Toxic” singer walked down the aisle in a custom Versace creation and wore three reception outfits designed by Versace for her intimate wedding last June, and the designer waxed sentimental about meeting a young Britney years ago.

Spears and Versace posed together at the designer’s spring 2003 runway show. Guindani

“I think the first designer … she met in her life was me,” she told Ratajkowski. “She came to Milano, she was like 20 or 21 … she was at the height of her career, but she was so humble.”

“You know, I asked her to do a few interviews for me,” Versace continued. “‘Of course, yes give me the list.’ She was sitting there doing everything, never said no to anything. She was amazing.”

Spears wowed in her custom Versace bridal creation. Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

As for the “Baby One More Time” singer’s gown, the Versace creation — which featured a portrait neckline, a corseted bodice and pearl buttons down the back — took over 700 hours to make and included an almost 10-foot train.

Spears, 41, also added fingerless tulle gloves and a dramatic veil measuring nearly 15-feet-long before changing into three custom Versace party outfits.

Versace signed the intricate sketch she made for Spears and Asghari’s wedding attire. Versace

Whether it was her short black blazer dress, bright red fringed mini or a two-toned red outfit, the new Mrs. Asghari’s reception looks turned heads at the intimate party .

And although Spears has worn plenty of memorable Versace outfits over the years, we have a feeling this special gown might be her favorite.