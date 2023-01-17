Exit/In announces first shows under new ownership

In case you haven't heard — which seems impossible, frankly — ownership of Nashville's historic Exit/In recently changed hands.

It hasn't been the smoothest transition, between the discovery that the rock club had been vandalized earlier this month and the ongoing trademark litigation involving the venue's former and current stewards.

At any rate, live music is set to return to the building as soon as April. New owners A.J. Capital Partners have announced their first batch of concerts for the club, starting April 1 with indie-pop singer-songwriter Vérité.

Also among the seven booked shows is an April 19 appearance from rising country star Megan Moroney, known for her current top 20 country hit "Tennessee Orange."

Other headlining artists include Vancouver Sleep Clinic, Michigander, Easy Life, Haken and kids' music YouTube stars Koo Koo Kanga Roo (who'll play a weekend matinee).

Tickets for Vérité, Haken and Koo Koo Kangaroo are on sale now. The rest go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's new website, exitin.com.