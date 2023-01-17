ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Shrewsbury library bookstore open for business

By Veer Mudambi, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago
SHREWSBURY - During a 2016 renovation, the Shrewsbury Public Library added a small space adjacent to the children's section on its lower level.

Dubbed "the Friends Room," it was designated for use by the volunteers who make up the Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library - mainly storage for events such as the group's yearly book sale.

Now the Friends Room is finally being used for its intended purpose - transitioning from book storage to bookstore following a November 2022 soft launch.

The store is stocked through donations, which originally were sold at the annual four-day book sale. Whether this means the store will permanently replace the book sale has not been decided yet, though a 2023 book sale is not planned, said library Director Priya Rathnam.

"We're not ruling out an annual book sale," said children's librarian Roxanne Starkin, who took an active role in organizing the store space. "But we'll wait and see a year or so."

Run entirely by volunteers, the store is open seven days a week, offering hardcovers for $2 and paperback, children's books and media for $1. "You can't beat these prices," said volunteer Debbie Alger with a chuckle. So far, the children's books have been selling the most, she said, having seen a number of teachers coming in to stock up on books for their classes, as well as grandparents purchasing gifts during the holiday season.

"It's a great program because the library is so important to the community," said Alger.

