Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Winter pet safety reminders from the SPCA of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We all try to stay warm during these really cold months, but it’s also important to look after our pets. The SPCA of Northern Nevada shared that our pets can get cold just like we can. Pet owners should look out for signs of their pet...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline schools closed, chain controls in effect as winter storm works way through Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The last in a series of snowstorms is working its way through Lake Tahoe Thursday morning. Chain controls are in effect on all highways and mountain passes except on U.S. Highway 50 and State Route 89 through South Lake Tahoe. Palisades Tahoe received 10...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: More Snow on the Way Tonight
The nice folks at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning residents of Lassen, eastern Plumas and eastern Sierra counties, including Susanville, to prepare for another brief round of heavy snow this evening into Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4:00 this afternoon until 2:00a.m.,...
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
2news.com
Carson River Scenic Views Near Genoa, NV
The River Fork Ranch is an 800 acre preserve with wetlands and wildlife where the east and west forks of the Carson River merge into one. The preserve was purcahsed in 2000 and is owned by The Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and protects beautiful areas like this around the country. Located just down the road from Genoa, where you can grab lunch and do some shopping! Thanks for watching. https://bit.ly/2Svwmqt.
KOLO TV Reno
How Truckee Deals With Major Snow Storms
This is a recurring recording of the 5 pm newscast. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. A fast-moving system will bring light snow overnight. Be prepared for snow on roads for the Thursday morning commute. Behind this storm, the weather will be dry, but very cold. Expect quiet conditions through the weekend and into next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Winter weather is once again bringing delays and cancellations to classes in the area. The Washoe County School District is announcing that all classes for valley schools will be cancelled Thursday, along with all services offered on campus. However, Incline Village students will still be taking part in distance learning.
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
One more storm system will bring a chance of snow at all elevations Wednesday night into Thursday. The weather will dry out, but stay cold through the weekend into next week. Watch for slippery spots on roads, patchy pogonip, and very cold temperatures in the night and morning hours through next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Reno Public Market invites community to grand opening weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After 7 years, the Reno Public Market is finally ready to be the premier shopping and dining experience in Reno. It has one of the largest food halls on the West Coast and tons of local retail vendors. Doors officially open Friday, Jan. 20 with tons of activities planned throughout the weekend.
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC to begin construction on transit station near Peppermill Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will begin construction on a new transit station near the Peppermill Casino next week. The stop will be part of the RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line transit route. The station will provide services such as level-boarding, lighting, real-time schedule information, seating for passengers waiting to...
2news.com
Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening
Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
2news.com
Snow Expected At All Elevations Monday
The train of storms is nearing it’s end this week, with one more good storm rolling through this week. A weaker storm will move through on Thursday, but Friday will be dry. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows Sunday night at 12am through 10pm Monday for slick roads and low visibility. The snow will begin around 10pm Sunday night and go throughout the day on Monday. Roads will stay slick through Tuesday morning. Lately the storms have been to our west or northwest, but this one will come in from the south. As the low moves to the southeast snow bands will form on the backside of the low and rotate around it. This will give the valley a good chance for snow. While there is still plenty of moisture to work with, levels aren’t as high as they have been. Snow totals will be higher south of I-80 With Carson City seeing anywhere between 3-6” of snow, and Reno 1-3 inches. One to two feet of snow could fall in the high Sierra, mainly in Mono County.
Injured skier airlifted from Donner Peak
(KTXL) — A backcountry skier was rescued from Donner Peak on Wednesday after taking a “long fall”, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations. CHP’s H-20 was sent to rescue the injured skier along with a Helicopter Rescue Technicians team from the Truckee-Tahoe Regional Rescue Team. After the skier was hoisted up, […]
Breathtaking drone video shows snow-covered Truckee after series of storms hit region
It almost looks like a scene from a movie. The roads, rooftops, trees and hillsides in Truckee are all covered in snow this holiday weekend.
KOLO TV Reno
Mail delivery issues cause frustration in Sparks neighborhood
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been nearly a week and half since residents of a neighborhood in Sparks say they’ve last received their mail. “I had bills in there, they sat in there forever. Today is the 19th, we haven’t had no service on this street since January 10th,” said Al Field, just one of the frustrated residents.
Record-Courier
Minden precipitation breaks 114-year-old record
Six inches of snow containing .42 inches of moisture put Minden over the top for the wettest January on record with 8.05 inches. That toppled a 7.9-inch record set in 1909, which was recorded just three years after records started being kept in the newly formed town. A trained weather...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
KOLO TV Reno
Hands-On Dinosaur Exhibit Now Open in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a fun new way to boost your knowledge of dinosaurs. The Expedition Dinosaur exhibit is now open at the Wilbur D. May Museum. It features numerous interactive stations that kids and adults will want to get their hands on. There are also several animatronic dinosaurs that visitors can control.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
