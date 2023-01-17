ROBO2 as a Novel Susceptibility Gene for Risk of Anthracycline-Related Cardiomyopathy in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Although longer follow-up is needed, the results of the three-arm randomized TRIANGLE study suggest that the tyrosine kinase inhibitor ibrutinib may replace autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) after chemoimmunotherapy in younger patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The study also found that when ibrutinib was added to ASCT, the 3-year failure-free survival was significantly superior to ASCT alone. Furthermore, at the 3-year mark, no difference in failure-free survival was observed when ibrutinib was added to ASCT or given instead of ASCT. This study appears to usher in a new standard of care for some patients with MCL. These results were reported at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.

