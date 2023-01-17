ROBO2 as a Novel Susceptibility Gene for Risk of Anthracycline-Related Cardiomyopathy in Childhood Cancer Survivors

Read full article on original website
Subset of Patients With Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer May Benefit From CLDN18.2-Targeted Drug Zolbetuximab: SPOTLIGHT Study
Initial data from the global phase III SPOTLIGHT trial could herald the use of a new targeted agent for a subset of patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. First-line treatment with zolbetuximab, which targets the transmembrane protein claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2), plus chemotherapy led to a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients whose tumors expressed CLDN18.2 and were HER2-negative. These findings were presented by Kohei Shitara, MD, and colleagues at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (Abstract LBA292).
Appendectomy With or Without Hemicolectomy for 1- to 2-cm Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumors
In a European retrospective cohort study reported in The Lancet Oncology, Nesti et al found evidence that right-sided hemicolectomy is not indicated in patients who had complete resection, via appendectomy, of appendiceal neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) measuring 1 to 2 cm. As stated by the investigators: “Awareness of the potential global...
First-Line Zanidatamab Plus Chemotherapy for HER2-Expressing Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma
Tolerability and efficacy results—including the first overall survival data—from a phase II trial examining first-line zanidatamab, an investigational HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with HER2-expressing metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma were presented by Elena Elimova, MD, and colleagues at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (Abstract 347).
Is the Risk of Suicide Higher Among Individuals With Cancer?
According to a large new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society, the risk of suicide for individuals diagnosed with cancer in the United States is 26% higher compared with the general population. Geographic, racial/ethnic, socioeconomic, and clinical characteristics contributed to the elevated risk. The study also showed a decline in elevated risk for individuals with cancer compared with the general population, from 67% in 2000 to 16% in 2016. The research was published by Hu et al in JAMA Network Open.
Study Suggests Ibrutinib May Replace ASCT for Some Younger Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Although longer follow-up is needed, the results of the three-arm randomized TRIANGLE study suggest that the tyrosine kinase inhibitor ibrutinib may replace autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) after chemoimmunotherapy in younger patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The study also found that when ibrutinib was added to ASCT, the 3-year failure-free survival was significantly superior to ASCT alone. Furthermore, at the 3-year mark, no difference in failure-free survival was observed when ibrutinib was added to ASCT or given instead of ASCT. This study appears to usher in a new standard of care for some patients with MCL. These results were reported at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
Neoadjuvant Gemcitabine/Cisplatin in High-Risk Upper Tract Urothelial Carcinoma
In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Coleman et al found that neoadjuvant split-dose gemcitabine and cisplatin produced a high rate of pathologic response in patients with high-risk localized upper tract urothelial carcinoma. The investigators also showed that pathologic response was associated with improved survival outcomes.
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Advanced HER2-Positive Colorectal Cancer
On January 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to the kinase inhibitor tucatinib (Tukysa) in combination with the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab for RAS wild-type, HER2-positive, unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. MOUNTAINEER Trial. Efficacy was evaluated in...
FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for CLL or SLL
On January 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the kinase inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). SEQUOIA Trial: Treatment-Naive Patients. Efficacy in treatment-naive patients with CLL/SLL was evaluated in SEQUOIA (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03336333). In the...
Ensuring a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Workforce Within the SWOG Cancer Research Network
For more than 2 decades, Don S. Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, has devoted his medical career to the care of women’s cancers and the sexual health of cancer survivors of all genders and sexual identities. Early in his career, Dr. Dizon founded the Center for Sexuality, Intimacy, and Fertility at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island and the Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. In 2012, Dr. Dizon founded and was named Director of the Oncology Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Currently, Dr. Dizon is Director of Women’s Cancers at Lifespan Cancer Institute, Director of Medical Oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and Professor of Medicine and Professor of Surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
