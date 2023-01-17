The Lincoln Land Leathernecks installed officers at a New Officers Dinner on January 7 at the Bond County VFW 1377 hall in Greenville. The new officers are Daniel Betts of Pocahontas as commandant, Randy Von Hatten of Highland as senior vice commandant, Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove as junior vice commandant, Lester Blankenship of Greenville as judge advocate, Robert Weber of Trenton as paymaster, Herman Zobrist of Greenville as sergeant at arms, Greg Stoff of Highland as adjutant, Renee McGuan of Highland as chaplain and Ray Hughes of Sorento as junior past commandant.

