Rochester, MI

WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
macaronikid.com

Upcoming Festivities Arizona!

Escape to the 35th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival where pleasure and celebration are the only orders of the day as decreed by the Queen!. February 4 - April 2, 2023, open Saturdays and Sundays and Presidents' Day Monday, 10am - 6pm. The Arizona Renaissance Festival is one of the largest...
ARIZONA STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

New free pantry in Howell open for business

There’s a new free pantry in the Howell City Depot Lot near the Howell Summit Gardens, and community members are encouraged to donate anything they can — large or small — to the cabinet. The pantry — which has a number of sponsors — was the brainchild...
HOWELL, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eater

13 Great Places in Metro Detroit for Takeout or Delivery

It shouldn’t come as any surprise that Detroit is home to a plethora of takeout options. After all, it is the Motor City and Detroiters are always on the move. And when commuting around town, we need plenty of choices to keep us fed. From grab-and-go sushi trays, Jamaican-style jerk chicken, mountain-high sandwiches, packages of pierogi to heat up at home, to tried-and-true pizza and wings. With the introduction of Uber Eats, GrubHub, and other delivery apps in the region over the past few years, the options to have your favorites dropped off at your doorstep have grown exponentially.
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
cspdailynews.com

Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location

Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
DETROIT, MI

