Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
wrestletalk.com
Jay Briscoe Passes Away At Age 38
According to Tony Khan, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe has died at age 38. AEW and Ring of Honor President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 17 to announce that ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe has passed away. Khan tweeted:. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
MMAmania.com
Whoops! UFC 283’s main event back up fighter just missed weight
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) handpicked Jamahal Hill to battle Glover Teixeira for the vacant 205-pound title, thanks to a disappointing draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282 last month in Las Vegas, but that meant canceling the previously scheduled matchup between Hill and Anthony Smith. LIVE! Watch...
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 3: Jamahal Hill hits beach in Rio ahead of Touch-Him-Up University vs. Teixeira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Ontario reinstates gambling on UFC after promotion partners with firm to prevent betting fraud and corruption
Ontario has reinstated betting on UFC events following the UFC's partnership with U.S. Integrity, a company that uses technology to help protect against betting fraud and corruption. U.S. Integrity initially alerted sports books to potential wagering issues in a Nov. 5 UFC bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Minner...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
Digital Trends
UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Hill from home
The first UFC pay-per-view event of the year is happening tomorrow night, with two high-stakes championship bouts heading up the main card. With the 2023 UFC season already getting off to a strong start, this isn’t an event MMA fans will want to miss, but as it’s a UFC PPV, there’s only one way you can watch the UFC 283 live stream online if you’re in the U.S. If you’re planning to tune in, here’s how to watch UFC 283 online with ESPN+, along with some other details about what you can look forward to seeing in the Octagon on Saturday.
Valentina Shevchenko to fight Alexa Grasso at UFC 285
Valentina Shevchenko has agreed to defend her flyweight championship vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, sources told ESPN Deportes.
MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”
Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
Record setting Raul Rosas Jr. targeted for second assignment at UFC 287
After a successful UFC debut, the undefeated, record-setting Raul Rosas Jr. is targeted for his second bout with the promotion. At UFC 287 on April 8, MMA Junkie’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is on tap to face Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight clash. The pay-per-view event does not yet have a confirmed location or venue.
Digital Trends
Get the UFC 283 PPV now and save $55
The 2023 UFC season is off to a running start with the first pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 283 is happening this Saturday, January 21, and it’s bringing two highly anticipated title bouts on the main card, one of which is the promotion’s first-ever quadrilogy bout. This is a pay-per-view, so you’ll need ESPN+ in order to watch the UFC 283 live stream online this weekend, but if you’re new to this sports streaming platform, you can save some cash if you sign up now. Here’s what you need to know.
Comments / 0