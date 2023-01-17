Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Subset of Patients With Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer May Benefit From CLDN18.2-Targeted Drug Zolbetuximab: SPOTLIGHT Study
Initial data from the global phase III SPOTLIGHT trial could herald the use of a new targeted agent for a subset of patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. First-line treatment with zolbetuximab, which targets the transmembrane protein claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2), plus chemotherapy led to a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival and overall survival in patients whose tumors expressed CLDN18.2 and were HER2-negative. These findings were presented by Kohei Shitara, MD, and colleagues at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (Abstract LBA292).
ascopost.com
Is the Risk of Suicide Higher Among Individuals With Cancer?
According to a large new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society, the risk of suicide for individuals diagnosed with cancer in the United States is 26% higher compared with the general population. Geographic, racial/ethnic, socioeconomic, and clinical characteristics contributed to the elevated risk. The study also showed a decline in elevated risk for individuals with cancer compared with the general population, from 67% in 2000 to 16% in 2016. The research was published by Hu et al in JAMA Network Open.
ascopost.com
Carfilzomib, Lenalidomide, and Dexamethasone vs Lenalidomide in Maintenance Therapy After ASCT in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Dominik Dytfeld, MD, PhD, and colleagues, an unplanned interim analysis of the phase III ATLAS trial has shown improved progression-free survival with carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) vs lenalidomide alone as maintenance after autologous stem cell transplantation (SCT) in newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma. The current analysis was triggered by the occurrence of 61% of expected events for the primary analysis, and the findings are considered preliminary.
ascopost.com
First-Line Zanidatamab Plus Chemotherapy for HER2-Expressing Metastatic Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma
Tolerability and efficacy results—including the first overall survival data—from a phase II trial examining first-line zanidatamab, an investigational HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in combination with chemotherapy for patients with HER2-expressing metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma were presented by Elena Elimova, MD, and colleagues at the 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (Abstract 347).
ascopost.com
Appendectomy With or Without Hemicolectomy for 1- to 2-cm Appendiceal Neuroendocrine Tumors
In a European retrospective cohort study reported in The Lancet Oncology, Nesti et al found evidence that right-sided hemicolectomy is not indicated in patients who had complete resection, via appendectomy, of appendiceal neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) measuring 1 to 2 cm. As stated by the investigators: “Awareness of the potential global...
ascopost.com
Futibatinib in Previously Treated Patients With Advanced FGFR2-Rearranged Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma
In a phase II study (FOENIX-CCA2) published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Lipika Goyal, MD, and colleagues found that the next-generation, covalently binding FGFR1-4 inhibitor futibatinib showed activity in previously treated patients with unresectable or metastatic FGFR2-altered intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Study Details. One hundred and three patients with FGFR2...
ascopost.com
Study Suggests Ibrutinib May Replace ASCT for Some Younger Patients With Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Although longer follow-up is needed, the results of the three-arm randomized TRIANGLE study suggest that the tyrosine kinase inhibitor ibrutinib may replace autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) after chemoimmunotherapy in younger patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The study also found that when ibrutinib was added to ASCT, the 3-year failure-free survival was significantly superior to ASCT alone. Furthermore, at the 3-year mark, no difference in failure-free survival was observed when ibrutinib was added to ASCT or given instead of ASCT. This study appears to usher in a new standard of care for some patients with MCL. These results were reported at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.1.
ascopost.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for Advanced HER2-Positive Colorectal Cancer
On January 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to the kinase inhibitor tucatinib (Tukysa) in combination with the monoclonal antibody trastuzumab for RAS wild-type, HER2-positive, unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin-, and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. MOUNTAINEER Trial. Efficacy was evaluated in...
ascopost.com
New Study Shows Impact of Low Adherence to Guideline-Based Imaging Before Radiotherapy on Outcomes in Medicare Patients With NSCLC
Investigators revealed that approximately one out of every two patients on Medicare who have non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may not receive the appropriate imaging prior to receiving radiation therapy, according to a new study published by Sterbis et al in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. Significant improvements in overall and cancer-specific survival rates were found among patients who underwent F-18–fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) positron-emission tomography (PET)/computed tomography (CT) imaging—recommended by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)—compared with those who underwent CT imaging alone.
ascopost.com
Ensuring a More Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Workforce Within the SWOG Cancer Research Network
For more than 2 decades, Don S. Dizon, MD, FACP, FASCO, has devoted his medical career to the care of women’s cancers and the sexual health of cancer survivors of all genders and sexual identities. Early in his career, Dr. Dizon founded the Center for Sexuality, Intimacy, and Fertility at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island and the Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. In 2012, Dr. Dizon founded and was named Director of the Oncology Sexual Health Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. Currently, Dr. Dizon is Director of Women’s Cancers at Lifespan Cancer Institute, Director of Medical Oncology at Rhode Island Hospital, and Professor of Medicine and Professor of Surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Zanubrutinib for CLL or SLL
On January 19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the kinase inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). SEQUOIA Trial: Treatment-Naive Patients. Efficacy in treatment-naive patients with CLL/SLL was evaluated in SEQUOIA (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03336333). In the...
Comments / 0